Broadens Eligibility Requirements, Adds New Tournaments to 2021 Season

Yamaha Marine today announced the expansion of Power Pay, a contingency program that provides a cash bonus to Yamaha anglers who place in sanctioned salt and freshwater tournaments. For the 2021 season, Yamaha adds 68 new competitive fishing events, enhances the payout bonus amounts, and broadens the eligibility requirements to eligible anglers who own a Yamaha outboard with a warranty start date within the 60 months prior to registering for Power Pay.

“The rules no longer require Power Pay anglers to be the original outboard owners. Now, Power Pay eligibility is open to second, third and even fourth Yamaha owners as long as the outboard has been warranty registered within the stated time,” said Connor Megan, Senior Regional Marketing Specialist, Yamaha Marine Engine Systems. “The first year of the program was a tremendous success with hundreds of qualified anglers winning nearly $140,000 in Power Pay bonus money despite the difficult situations created by COVID-19. We think 2021 will be even bigger.”

Introduced in the fall of 2019, Power Pay gives anglers the opportunity to receive compensation for running eligible Yamaha outboards. Eligible anglers running Yamaha outboards can sign up for the program by visiting yamahapowerpay.com. All applicants are required to accept and adhere to the Yamaha Angler Code of Ethics before completing the registration for the program. Once registered, the highest placing angler in specified Power Pay sanctioned tournaments that meet all eligibility requirements will be compensated by Yamaha accordingly.

New tournaments for 2021 include the MLF Bass Pro Tour, Bass Champs Texas, Carolina Bass Challenge, Texas Team Trail®, Nichols Team Series Oklahoma, Phoenix BFL Regionals, EFL™ Redfish Contender Series, and EFL™ Redfish Tour. Additional eligible Power Pay tournaments and trails include the Bassmaster Classic®, Bassmaster® Angler of the Year, Bassmaster Opens, B.A.S.S. Nation®, Bassmaster Elites, Bassmaster College Series, Bassmaster High School series, A.B.A. Bass Pro Shops® Open Series, Alabama Bass Trail, MWC, The National Walleye Tour®, AIM®Walleye, Kingfish Cup and Flatsmasters®.

For more information and complete terms and conditions about Power Pay, visit yamahapowerpay.com. Some restrictions apply. Void where prohibited by law.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine Engine Systems, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training, and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology, and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.

