Carolina Skiff Extends the Evolution Sales Event Until June 31, 2020

Now through June 30, get up to $800 back when you buy a brand new 2020 model year Carolina Skiff LS, JLS or SWS powered by Suzuki Outboards at participating dealers. Call your nearest participating dealer today to shop for your new Carolina Skiff boat.

Qualifying Carolina Skiff 2020 boat models include the 17 LS, 19 LS, 21 LS, 23 LS and 25 LS, the 162 JLS, 178 JLS and 192 JLS, and the 19 SWS and 21 SWS.

Additionally, you can shop all Carolina Skiff models from the comfort of your home. In an effort to provide boaters with the very best customer service while also maintaining social distance, we are excited to announce that participating dealers now offer virtual boat tours and home delivery!

Find a dealer near you today to get started. Act now! This deal ends on June 30, 2020!