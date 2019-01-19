By

Carolina Skiff Hails the Winners of the “Family, Fishing & Fun” Photo Contest

By Amy Lignor

What a way to win a contest! Take the most exciting, awesome picture of your friends and family (and maybe even your pup), while spending the day having a whole lot of fun on the water as you cruise on your Carolina Skiff boat. Yes, Carolina Skiff, LLC®—currently the number one boat brand in retail sales of outboard-powered fiberglass boats, 24-feet and under—has announced the winners of their 3-month photo contest.

Joe L.

Starting in September, the Georgia-based boat builder launched this contest by asking its fans to submit their favorite “Family, Fishing and Fun” photos taken aboard their Carolina Skiff brand boat. “Family” being the September theme; “Fishing” the October theme; and “Fun” throughout November. As each month came to a close, Carolina Skiff then picked its top five favorite photos, and the combined 15 finalists went up for fan voting in December.

Fans showed what an absolute pleasure it is to sit back and enjoy their Carolina Skiff vessel, Sea Chaser® boat, Fun Chaser® Deck Boat or their Fun Chaser Pontoon® boat. The finalists did just that, sending in pictures that had everybody daydreaming of soaking up the sun’s rays. Suffice to say; there were pictures galore.

In fact, more than 450 photo submissions were received from fans from all over the world, and Carolina Skiff announced the grand-prize winner to be…Rafael L. from Florida!

Justin G

Rafael was one of the finalists from the November “Fun” contest and said that he “was blown away” when he found out he’d taken the grand prize. “We took some great pictures that day, and this picture always stood out to me,” said Rafael of his photo, which features his fiancé and her little sister standing on the bow of his Carolina Skiff JVX 18. “We will definitely never forget this fun day out on the Crystal River coast, and we can’t wait to get back out there soon.”

Landing in second place is Justin G. from Georgia with his “Family” entry submitted during the September “Family” contest, featuring himself, his wife Kristin, and their three daughters inside their Carolina Skiff 198 DLV.

Rafael l

And…rounding out the top three is Joe L. from Pennsylvania, who submitted the ultimate “Fun” photo featuring his Fun Chaser 20 DSF, a boatload of family members and two adorable dogs.

All hail the winners! Carolina Skiff congratulates the top three and wishes to thank everyone for participating and sending in amazing photos from their loyal customers. But…there’s more to come and possibly more Carolina Skiff contests in 2019. Join Carolina Skiff’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the news at Carolina Skiff.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com