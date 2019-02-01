Carolina Skiff Ultra Elite Series – 3 boats in 1!

By

By Capt. Ted Lund

For more than 30 years, Carolina Skiff has earned a reputation for building some of the best-performing, family-friendly fun/fishing boats in the industry. Out of the more than 60 different models from Carolina Skiff that stands out meeting the needs of serious anglers, family cruise enthusiasts or wake tubing and boarding enthusiasts are the Ultra Elite Series from Carolina Skiff.

Each model of the Ultra Series is like (3) boats in (1)… equally at home inshore, on large lakes and rivers, coastal estuaries, tidal creeks or exploring offshore. Versatility is a hallmark of the entire Ultra Elite Series. Enjoy a day on the water with your family in comfort or stow all of your cushion seating and take a hardcore fishing outing with the family.

The Ultra Elite is available in four different models, the 19, 21, 23 and 24 Ultras are quickly gaining a reputation as great boats for beginners and experienced boaters alike.

The Ultra Elite Series features a number of creature comforts, including a step-down console housing a marine head, rod storage, lockable hatches and even u-shaped bow seating with a drop in table for entertaining.

Regardless of size, the only limit to customizing your Ultra Elite series is your imagination.

Standard features include quality stainless steel hardware, power-conscious, reliable LED navigation and courtesy lighting, overboard draining anchor locker, lockable storage, and 12/24 volt trolling motor rigging and panel with a 12-volt accessory plug.

Each console comes standard with lockable doors and storage, cushions, stainless steel grab rail, a quick disconnect windscreen, waterproof toggle switches, and full instrumentation.

The 81/2-inch wide gunnels are coated in nonskid, allowing 360-degree walkability. They also feature stainless steel flush mount cleats, flush mount rod storage with lighting, room for 16-rod holders and 10 feet of combing bolsters to protect your shins.

Moving to the back of the Ultra Series, a family favorite is the rear deck transom seating with fold-down jump seats with storage, a rear insulated fish box with led lighting, lit bilge and battery compartment, 20-gallon lit live well with a 750 gph pump and more.

Not enough? Check out these upgrades. Stainless steel railing is available for both the bow and transom areas, as well as fresh and raw water washdown, a live well console, a variety of Bluetooth stereo options and more.

Owners have their choice in tops to help keep cool when the mercury rises with either a removable canvas Bimini top or welded, color-coordinated T-top.

Carolina Skiff’s 19 Ultra Elite is rated for a 150-hp engine, while the 21 Ultra Elite is rated for a 200-hp engine. The 23 and 24 Ultra Elite Series are both rated for 250-hp powerplants.

It’s Boat Show season so check out the Ultra Elite Series by Carolina Skiff at the Miami International Boat Show, scheduled for Feb. 14-18 at the Miami Marine Stadium and Basin. Carolina Skiff will host two booths, located at B143, B241.

To learn more about the Carolina Skiff Ultra Elite Series, visit www.carolinaskiff.com for more information. Also, a complete list of Boat Shows is available so you can see the Ultra Elite Series for yourself.

In addition, you will be able to locate a dealer near you, plus pick a specific model and select key options to meet your needs with the Carolina Skiff’s innovative Build-a-Boat feature.

When it comes to family, fishing, and fun, Carolina Skiff has it covered!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com