Check out the “Carolina Skiff Evolution”

Join the “Carolina Skiff” Evolution and Get Hooked on the Lifestyle!

The Carolina Skiff Evolution continues with a massive display of their all-new 2020 models at the largest boat show; the Miami International Boat Show held Thursday, February 13, until Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin at booths B Tent B143 and B241. Carolina Skiff will have several static displays in each of these locations as well as in-water setups, allowing boaters to test the latest from the most trusted brand in family-friendly boats, Carolina Skiff.

Carolina Skiff, located at booth B143, will have several of their models on display, including the all-new 2020 Liner Series highlighting the 25LS, 21 LS, and the 21 LS Sport & Fish DC (Dual Console) for customers to see. Plus, the all-new 2020 192 JLS and 19 SWS Flats & Bay boats will be on display for anglers who are in search of the perfect boat designed to fish for multi-species fishing or a shallow water boat that will meet your families fishing lifestyle. Additionally, Carolina Skiff’s popular 24 & 23 Ultra Elite models will be on display. Regardless of your favorite family pursuits on the water, Carolina Skiff has the perfect boat for your family’s lifestyle!

Sea Chaser Boats manufactured by Carolina Skiff is located at booth B241. The all-new Bluewater Series is the new cornerstone of the Sea Chaser brand and is the perfect hybrid for offshore fishing and cruising. Each model is loaded with more standard features, luxury, and fishability for families and anglers that love the deep water. On display will be the 27 HFC Bluewater, 30 HFC Bluewater, and 35 HFC Bluewater models. Plus, the new 30 HFC DC (Dual Console) will be on display. The 30 HFC DC is perfect for families and is loaded with the creature comforts of home for all-day boating activities from cruising, fishing, and much more!

In addition to the new Bluewater Series, Sea Chaser Boats 20 HFC, 22 HFC, 24 HFC, as well as the 26 and 23 LX models will be on display for customers too.

Join the Carolina Skiff Evolution!

Carolina Skiff is committed to family, fishing, and fun! The Carolina Skiff “Evolution” consists of redesigned, and re-engineered models with a new full liner that provides more strength enhanced fit and finish throughout the 2020 models. Additional key benefits are self-draining decks, more storage, and better performance with a more rigid hull design. With Carolina Skiff’s commitment to families who enjoy every aspect of their lifestyle on the water, Carolina Skiff’s Evolution and their latest models will meet the needs of every family member.

Plus, there is even more great news from Carolina Skiff!

Now through March 31, 2020, you can Join the Evolution Sales Event with up to $800 off with participating Carolina Skiff and Suzuki dealers on qualifying new 2020 models. With just one look at the all-new redesigned and re-engineered models, you will be hooked and save money too!

The Miami International Boat Show is a perfect opportunity to select the Carolina Skiff or Sea Chaser boat that will meet your family’s lifestyle today and for years to come!

Want more information on the Miami Boat Show or can’t make it? No problem! Carolina Skiff has you covered with its entire season of boat shows across the country listed on their website, www.carolinaskiff.com. There, you’ll also find information on both the Carolina Skiff and Sea Chaser Boat brands. You can also locate a dealer near you, join their social media accounts, and much more. Join the Carolina Skiff Evolution today!

