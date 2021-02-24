by

From the Catch to Your Dinner Table: Choosing the Best Fillet Knife

Whether you’re having a great day out on the lake, fixing lunch next to your camping oasis, or cleaning your latest catch in the kitchen of your own home, having the best fillet knife in hand is an absolute must. Yes, there are other types of cutlery, but when you’re talking about a safe, quick, efficient way to butcher your catch, the fillet knife is the one to turn to at all times.

The makers of this particular group of knives named them perfectly, seeing as that the fillet knife blade is thin, flexible, and narrow, offering an easy way to remove skin, bones, entrails, and fins from the fish for a perfect meal. In addition, the right fillet knife can also be used on poultry and beef, as well as for the field-dressing big game.

But how do you choose…? As with everything in this world, not all fillet knives on the market are created equal. The options are many, from size to the raw materials the blade is made from, to design and quality of the knife, it’s essential to do your research. After all, the wrong purchase can end up wasting meat, slowing down the fish-cleaning process, and more.

From the lake to a plate, here are the things you should consider when making your decision. First, decide on the manual-operated or electric-powered fillet knife. Electric is faster; however, they are also larger and heavier than the traditional fillet knife. And when it comes to the traditional, these knives allow precise cuts and the ability to extract the maximum amount of meat from a variety of gamefish.

The next thing to think about is the knife blade itself. It is best to always look for a blade that’s thin yet durable, holds a sharp edge, and is the right length for the fish you’re cleaning. You also want to make sure the fillet knife blade you choose has the right amount of flex to make the cleaning process easier. Anglers state that when it comes to raw materials, a blade made of high-quality stainless steel that won’t tarnish, warp or corrode in wet conditions is the right choice to make. There are fillet knives on the market that offer a combination of toughness, corrosion resistance, edge retention, and mirror polished for added protection.

You also want to tailor the blade’s length to fit your specific cleaning needs. Commonly offered in 4 to 10-inch lengths, fillet knives match blade lengths to the size of the catch. From smaller species, like crappies, to the 10-inch blades needed to handle the bigger salmon and broad-shouldered pike, you can choose to have two of three fillet knives on hand of different lengths in order to be prepared for the variety you’ll catch.

But the blade is not the only thing to look at when it comes to purchasing the perfect fillet knife. You also need to choose an ergonomic handle that is comfortable for your hand and allows you to control the blade. A comfortable handle reduces strain during extended cleaning sessions and offers perhaps the most important benefit: safety. Wood is the traditional choice, but it’s also notorious for soaking up unpleasant odors over time, drying out and cracking if having to be in the dishwasher a great deal, and certainly can become slippery when wet. Doing your research on the durable glass-reinforced nylon handles is a smart choice before purchasing.

There are lists on the internet you can study to see what fillet knives are getting the best reviews and become the most popular for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts. To name just a few: Rapala’s Fishn Fillet Knife features a birch handle and slender blade. Able to resist corrosion, it’s delicate enough for working through the Y bones on the northern pike with surgical precision. Complete with a leather sheath and single-stage knife sharpener, this is definitely a go-to blade for $15. The Buck Silver Creek Fillet Knife is a folding pocket knife that features a scalpel-sharp 6.75-inch, 420J2 stainless steel blade sunk into a glass-reinforced polypropylene handle with TPE rubber accents. Durable, it resists rust and is only $26.

For the same price, the Victorinox Cutlery Fillet Knife is intended for kitchen use only; however, anglers love the positive, comfortable grip and have packed it in their tackle box to use constantly. With an ergonomic polypropylene handle that makes hard work comfortable, the low sweep of the blade allows you to use it for boning, and the whole apparatus can be sharpened an unlimited number of times without undue wear due to the high carbon content.

The Marttiini Finnish Fillet Knife’s 9-inch-long blade is perfect for snagging trout ($73), and the Bark River Kalahari Sportsman is heralded as a lifetime companion, the “ideal” when it comes to cutting deer meat ($199).

Now that you have your basics, it’s time to find the fillet knife that’s right for you!