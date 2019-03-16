Come see Yamaha pros, motors and more at Bassmaster Classic

By

By Craig Lamb

The most prestigious of all bass tournaments is this week in Knoxville, Tenn., and you’ll want to be sure and make it to the Bassmaster Classic. The “Super Bowl” is the ultimate fan experience for anglers of all ages, and there is much to see and do while the competition is underway March 15-17 on the Tennessee River.

The Bassmaster Classic Expo is one of the main attractions of the Classic. The Expo has grown into one of the largest fishing consumer shows in the country, and many manufacturers have chosen to introduce their new products for 2019 at the Expo. This exhibit of the latest in bass fishing equipment and outdoor gear will be housed in the Knoxville Convention Center and the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. B.A.S.S. expects record attendance with previous years crowds averaging more the 100,000. The Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo has free admission and is open to the public. Addresses are Knoxville Convention Center (701 Henley St, Knoxville, TN 37902); and World’s Fair Exhibition Hall (935 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, TN 37902).

Yamaha Marine will have a large 50 x 100 exhibit located in booth #2402 of the main exhibit hall. Appearances by Yamaha pros, seminars and product demonstrations will take place during the show hours. Among the pros on hand for seminars will be walleye pro Spencer Deutz.

Show times are noon-7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

Competition will take place on Tellico Lake, Fort Loudoun Reservoir and adjacent portions of the Tennessee and Little Tennessee rivers, with weigh-ins being held in Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus each afternoon on March 15, 16 and 17.

The entire length of Tennessee is known for its bass fishing, but the upper section will become the focal point of the bass fishing universe when the Classic gets underway. The three-day event is worth $300,000 to the winner, out of a total purse of $1 million.

Classic waters include Fort Loudoun and Tellico lakes, twin reservoirs connected by a canal and comprising about 30,000 combined acres. Competitors can fish either lake and anywhere along the Tennessee River upstream from Fort Loudoun Dam to the Interstate-40 bridge on the Holston River and the Highway 168 bridge on the French Broad River.

Classic anglers will take off each competition morning from Volunteer Landing in downtown Knoxville, and weigh-ins will be each afternoon at Thompson Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus.

Thompson-Boling Arena is fifth largest of its kind in the country with 21,000 seats. The arena normally hosts home games of the University of Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams. Doors open at 3:15 p.m. You can also see the daily takeoffs at Volunteer Landing, adjacent to the arena.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com