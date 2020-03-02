by

Come take a ride with Yamaha at the Bassmaster Classic

By Sam Rutherford

The Bassmaster Classic is bass fishing’s premier event, and the milestone 50th edition is set for March 6-8, on Lake Guntersville. The Classic is expected to attract over 100,000 fans in the host city of Birmingham to see the action unfold on the northern Alabama lake renowned for trophy bass fishing this time of year.

The key attraction are the 53 anglers competing for a prize purse of over $1 million. While a key draw for fans will be seeing the pros weigh in at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, another crowd favorite happens up the road in the city of Guntersville. Thousands come to see it, and there is no reason to leave after the pros depart for a day of fishing on the Tennessee River impoundment.

The reason why are the demonstration rides offered by Classic sponsors, like Yamaha Outboards. You can take a ride in a Skeeter Boat powered by Yamaha that is driven by a factory-trained experts that can answer your questions.

