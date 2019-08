by

July 26 & July 27, 2019

Wild, untamed & hilarious… THE COMEDY ZONE at Riverside Theatre is the Treasure Coast’s best stage for live stand-up comedy on Fridays & Saturdays. Two very funny comedians, full bar, great food, plus live music before the shows.

Come hungry and prepared to laugh, tickets are $12-$18.

THE COMEDY ZONE… has 2 showtimes 7:30 & 9:30.

Riverside Theatre

3250 Riverside Park Dr.

Vero Beach, FL 32963

(772) 231-6990

https://my.riversidetheatre.com/