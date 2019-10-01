Cook, Canterbury Fishing at Top of Their Game

by

By Craig Lamb

Making History at 2019 Bassmaster Elite Series

Drew Cook and Scott Canterbury are competing at the top of their games on the 2019 Bassmaster® Elite Series, and both pros are destined to qualify for the history-making 50th Bassmaster Classic® world championship.

Cook, 25, is competing in his first season on the Elite Series. In 2012, he won the Florida B.A.S.S. Nation® high school championship and went on to fish on the Florida State University fishing team through graduation in 2017. The next year he qualified through the Bass Pro Shops.com Bassmaster® Opens, the feeder league of the Elite Series.

Canterbury, 43, is no stranger to the sport. In 11 seasons on the FLW Tour®, he claimed 42 top 10 finishes, including two wins and over $1.3 million in career earnings. This season he made the switch to the Bassmaster® Elite Series after qualifying through the Opens.

What both anglers share—besides their affinity for Skeeter Boats—are first-place rankings in the Angler of the Year(AOY) and Rookie of the Year(ROY) point standings.

Canterbury Moves into First Place

A recent third-place finish on the St. Lawrence River moved Canterbury into first place in the prestigious Bassmaster® Angler of the Year rankings. The Alabamian has three appearances in Championship Sunday, where the field of 75 pros is reduced to the Top 10 anglers.

“It’s been an amazing year so far,” said Canterbury. “It’s been the best decision I’ve ever made in my career.”

He continued, “I like the field size, the tournament format and the media power of B.A.S.S.® I’m glad I’m here and hope I will be for a long time.”

Until now, Cook and Canterbury have blocked out any thoughts of what could be.

“You start thinking about it a little bit, that it could actually happen,” said Canterbury.

Cook is also on fire, having qualified for two Championship Sundays at the Bassmaster® Texas Fest on Lake Fork, and at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. The good showings currently have him leading the Bassmaster® Rookie of the Year Race.

“My year so far has gone about as good as it can get for my rookie year,” said Cook. “I’ve made really good decisions, fished really well.”

He continued, “I’ve only had one day of the entire season that I actually regret what I did. The only other disappointment was not making a bad decision, but in a day that I didn’t capitalize on what I already had going on.”

Cook can’t complain about his track record so far, but he knows that competing at the top tier of the sport takes consistency to win the title.

“To win the point title you must make the right decisions for the entire season,” he said.

Chris Zaldain

Another Skeeter pro that has been on fire this year is, Chris Zaldain, who is right on Canterbury’s heels after his 2nd place finish last week on Lake Tenkiller in Oklahoma. Zaldain has some momentum considering he’s finished in the top 10 over the past 4 events!

One more points qualifying event remains next week at Lake St. Clair in Detroit, Michigan. As the season finale, it will determine the Classic qualifiers and the point champions. Cook and Canterbury both trusts in Skeeter to take them all the way.

We wish all our Skeeter/Yamaha anglers the best of luck fishing the AOY tournament beginning Sunday, September 29th – Tuesday, October 1st.

