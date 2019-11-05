Don’t Miss Skeeter Fall Into Savings

by

by Craig Lamb

You’ve had a great summer with your boat. In the back of your mind, though, is one thought—you want to upgrade to a newer model. But that winter boat show where you got a great deal before is a long way off, and that’s when you get the best pricing.

Or… maybe not. Current model-year clearance sales are underway, and you can take advantage of incentives that offer value-added perks that might not be available next spring. In all, the fall is a good time—maybe even better than spring—to upgrade and take advantage of special offers and pricing.

And here’s another timely thought— if you have been eyeing a new fishing boat, there is no need to wait for a winter boat show. You can take advantage of boat show deals during the Skeeter Fall Into Savings event.

From now until November 26, 2019, you can receive up to a $2,500 rebate on select models. The ‘Fall Into Savings’ retail promotion applies to all 2020 and older model years, including new unused and not previously under warrant, registered boats. The promotion excludes the FXR20 and FX21, and boats retail sold from August 1, 2019-October 14, 2019.

Check out these savings for Skeeter’s most popular bass models from 2019 and prior model years:

2019 FX21 APEX – $2,500 rebate

2019 FX20 APEX – $2,500 rebate

2019 FX21LE – $1,500

2019 FX20LE – $1,500

2019 FX 21 – $1,500

2019 FX 20 – $1,500

2019 WX2200 – $2,500

The even better news is you won’t have to wait for your rebate. The instant rebate is applied at the time of sale by the dealer. So, find your dream boat, and take advantage of the great fall savings on a new Skeeter boat. And if you are a current owner thinking of upgrading to a newer model, then now is the time to make a move. You will be all set next winter and spring when tournament season begins.

For more information or to find a dealer nearest you, visit www.skeeterboats.com. Find Skeeter news, team activities, happenings, and events by following us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Also, to check out this feature and other Skeeter Boats features in the Outdoors Section on Sportsmans Lifestyle.com