Date: April 15, 2019

Time: 7:45 pm

Bring your flashlight to the Gifford Youth Activity Center (GYAC) for a “Flashlight” Egg Hunt. The lights in the gym of the GYAC will be turned off and the flashlights will be turned on during this very special egg hunt. Please remember to bring a flashlight and a basket for this hunt!

Special Easter Baskets will be given in all age groups to those that find the “Golden Eggs!”

Venue

Gifford Youth Activity Center

4875 43rd Avenue

Vero Beach, FL 32967

Contact: 772 226-1732