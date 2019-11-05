ELC’s Little Wonders at Environmental Learning Center, November 20

by

Date: November 20, 2019

Time: 9:00 am

Little Wonders: A nature program for children 18 months to 4 years and their parents, grandparents and guardians

More and more studies are showing that outdoor exposure benefits humans in so many ways, yet in general we do not spend nearly enough time outside. This is especially true for our little ones who desperately need meaningful opportunities for nature play and exploration. This type of play: supports creativity and problem solving, improves eyesight, enhances cognitive abilities, improves academic performance, improves nutrition, increases connection with nature, improves social relations, reduces stress and anxiety, ADD symptoms, improves self-discipline, increases physical activity and much more! (phew…that’s quite the list of benefits!). To combat the lack of outdoor time, the ELC is offering opportunities for little ones along with their parents, grandparents, and guardians to enjoy guided nature activities together through the Little Wonders program.

This program is free with paid ELC admission ($5.00 per child, $7.00 per adult).

You and your wee one will enjoy activities from:

Interactive nature story time with puppets

– Befriend a Tree activity

– Pond dip netting and natural water play

– Nature crafts

– Nature Kitchen: making mud pies!

– Meaningful outdoor freeplay opportunities

– Touch tank and access to an interactive local ecosystem themed museum

– Adults will learn how to better support their child’s development while receiving guidance on how to engage young ones in meaningful outdoor nature play and exploration.

Venue

Environmental Learning Center

255 Live Oak Drive

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Website: https://www.discoverelc.org/