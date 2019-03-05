First Look: Sea Chaser LX Series by Carolina Skiff

By

By Capt. Ted Lund

Whether a veteran or first-time boat owner, if you are looking for the perfect platform to explore nearshore waters with family or friends there is no need to look any further than the Sea Chaser LX series by Carolina Skiff.

One of the most trusted names in the marine industry, Carolina Skiff has been connecting family and friends on the water for more than 30 years. They’ve also earned a reputation for building dependable, durable and affordable boats in the industry. The Sea Chaser LX series continues these traditions with three models offering boaters and fisherman more opportunities for great adventures with family and friends. This incredibly versatile line up of boats can serve as a general-purpose bay boat and even make a long run offshore on those picture-perfect days.

The diminutive 21LX (20’6”, 2250 lbs., 200-hp MAX) is ideal for family boating, exploring lakes, bayous, and backcountry creeks or just about anywhere you need to get shallow.

For those wanting to explore bigger waters, the 23LX (23′, 2450 lbs., 250-hp MAX) gives boaters and anglers the length to and range to make larger open water runs across unprotected bays and sounds.

The matriarch of the LX line, the 26LX (25’ 11”, 2432 lbs., 350-hp MAX) is perfect for big family adventures, nearshore excursions for tarpon, snook or sneaking offshore during dolphin season.

Fishermen will enjoy a clean center console layout with fore-and-aft casting areas, as well as copious live well space. Family members will enjoy plenty of room to stretch out, go for a swim or snorkel and the performance to tire themselves out during a day of tubing or wakeboarding.

All three boats share the same sleek design and offer not only good looks but options, upgrades, and performance customary in more expensive center console boats — all at an uncommonly affordable price. And just like every Carolina Skiff, the Sea Chaser LX series is built using 100% wood-free, no-rot composite materials and is rigged to exacting AYBC standards using only the finest components.

The LX Series is packed with standard features like twin forward locking rod storage boxes, locking fiberglass hatches, gunwale rod storage with combing boards, stainless-steel hardware, storage locker with five-gallon cast net bucket, an in-console console baitwell, hydraulic steering, rear jump seats, stainless steel blue-LED-lit cup holders, patented rub rail, LED navigation lights and more.

For the performance-minded, options and upgrades throughout the range include choices in power, hydraulic jack plates, electric trim tabs with indicators, and various trolling motor options.

Electronics and stereo packages, including an AM/FM Bluetooth Radio with USB, iPod, and AUX plugs let your family bring their favorite tunes along for the ride. And, for comfort and convenience, packages including raw and freshwater washdown, a flip-up console with changing curtain and Porta Potty are available.

During the building process, owners can suit their new boat to their taste thanks to custom color schemes featuring full-hull or half-side striping. Custom colors available include French vanilla, black, red, Cabernet, yellow, royal blue, evening sky blue and seafoam green.

Are you planning on hitting the road? Take all of the guesswork out of adding a trailer later by adding a factory-designed and adjusted custom aluminum trailer.

Not sure which model or what options are right for you or your family? Use Carolina Skiff’s one-of-a-kind Build-a-Boat application to design and customize your ultimate Sea Chaser LX for your next on-the-water adventure.

Want to learn more? Visit www.carolinaskiff.com for complete specifications and options, a listing of boat shows, helpful boating tips or to locate a dealer near you.

Give the LX series by Carolina Skiff a try and let the ride decide!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com