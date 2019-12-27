by

Yamaha Pro Fishing presents a great video, “Fishing Tips with Yamaha Pro Patrick Walters,” to further enhance your fishing knowledge, success, and fun on the water!

Rivers are great places to catch bass, especially in warmer months. With creeks, eddy’s, shade, and an abundance of cover, bass are fun to catch in a variety of areas on one water source. Keys are to break down an “area: and aggressively fish the structure, shoals and deep pockets with buzz baits, jigs spinnerbaits and a variety of other baits that will elicit a hard strike in moving waters

Yamaha Pro Patrick Walters shares some insights, strategies, and techniques on this video that will provide great tips for your fishing success.

Check out Yamaha Outboards’ social media accounts, including Facebook and Twitter, for more great information, postings, and videos. Share with your fishing buddies and family too! Plus, visit Yamaha Outboards website today and check out their blog, Owner Resources, and Yamaha’s Maintenance Matters page. Also, check out all the Yamaha Outboard models and much more!

Check out more great features about Yamaha Outboards, including Fishing tips Patrick Walters on our Outdoors Section: Click Here