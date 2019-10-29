by

Get ‘Hooked’ on Carolina Skiff at this year’s Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show

By Amy Lignor

Carolina Skiff LLC. has introduced 18 new models for the coming year, and now is the perfect time to purchase the perfect boat for your family’s active lifestyle on the water. It is boat show season, and Carolina Skiff, LLC, kicks it off in a big way at the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show October 30th – November 3rd, 2019.

Check out the all-new Sea Chaser Bluewater Series, including the 27 DC!

At FLIBS, two Carolina Skiff, LLC dealers are slated to exhibit these creations that will definitely get you “hooked.” Inside the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center (booth 2032B), you’ll find Carolina Skiff dealer, Dusky Sports Center, based in Dania Beach, Florida.

Dusky Sports will display the brand new LS Series (Liner Series) including the 17, 19, and 21 LS, plus the all-new 21 LS Dual Console in the series and the 24 Ultra Elite w/hardtop. The all-new “Liner Series” provides a full liner with the hull design yielding a more ridged ride, superior performance, and a safe, dry ride for the whole family. When it comes to the all-new 21 LS Dual Console, you’ll quickly see that this is ideal for families or anglers who love to set out in both warm and cool weather. When temperatures dip, you simply close the walk-through windshield and enjoy extended time on the water.

Get ‘Hooked’ on Carolina Skiff at this year’s Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show with the 21 LS Dual Console

You’ll learn the entire LS Series has premium diamond pleated upholstered seating, and being that the series comfortably accommodates the whole family—with its stern deck jump seats, cockpit seating, marine board storage lids with friction hinges, a 70-quart cooler, optional bow cushions, and more—you’ll know right away how perfect these boats are.

Outside, at the docks of Bahia Mar, Sea Chaser dealer, Boat-Max, will exhibit many of the new 2020 series models, including the all-new Sea Chaser Bluewater Series, to include the 35 CC Bluewater Series and 30 CC, Center Console model in the all-new Bluewater Series. Plus, the all-new dual console models, the 30 DC and 27 DC, will be introduced and are the perfect boat for active families that love every aspect of the on the water lifestyle from fishing, entertaining, cruising, and much more.

The all-new Sea Chaser 35 CC Bluewater Series has a completely new hull design created specifically for big-water fun, and the list of extras is long. With a nice open deck, roomy swim platform, easy-access side entry door, large center console with electric flushing head, Corian countertop, and sink shower combo, this new Sea Chaser can handle all waters with ease and provide years of fun.

Chase your Offshore Adventures with the all-new Sea Chaser 35 CC

Christmas came early! Visit FLIBS this year and make plans to reward yourself by checking out all the new models from Carolina Skiff LLC. Now is the perfect time to “Get Hooked on the Lifestyle” and join the family fun on the water with Carolina Skiff.

For more information on the company and where the boat shows will be held, head to: https://www.carolinaskiff.com/