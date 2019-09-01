H.A.L.O Crew at Indian River Mall, September 7

September 1, 2019 by

Date: September 07, 2019

Time: 11:00 am

Join the H.A.L.O. crew and our amazing vendors for the Grand Finale of “Artisans at the Mall” on Saturday, September 7th, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm! Shop a variety of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and stop by our raffle station for fun prizes! Be sure to visit us in the H.A.L.O. Mall Adoption Center to find out about our awesome adoption specials! We hope to see you there!

Venue

Indian River Mall
6200 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32966

Contact: 7727788798

Website: https://www.halorescuefl.org/

Filed Under: Events, Local News