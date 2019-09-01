H.A.L.O Crew at Indian River Mall, September 7

Time: 11:00 am
Join the H.A.L.O. crew and our amazing vendors for the Grand Finale of “Artisans at the Mall” on Saturday, September 7th, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm! Shop a variety of one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and stop by our raffle station for fun prizes! Be sure to visit us in the H.A.L.O. Mall Adoption Center to find out about our awesome adoption specials! We hope to see you there!
Venue
Indian River Mall
6200 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32966
Contact: 7727788798
Website: https://www.halorescuefl.org/