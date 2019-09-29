HALO Howls for Fall Festival and Calendar Reveal, October 6

Date: October 06, 2019

Time: 11:00 am

Join H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue and The Shores Public Safety Department for a super fun Sunday afternoon as we unveil our 2020 Furst Responders Rescue Calendar! October 6th, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Enjoy music, food, hay rides, apple bobbing and more! Stroll through great vendors under the oaks and enter a Haunted House at your own risk!  Get your costumes out for a prize filled costume contest for both 2 & 4 legged kids!  Save the date and celebrate the beginning of fall with two organizations working together to save lives!

Venue

Indian River Shores Community Center
600 Highway A1a
Vero Beach, FL 32963-1014

Contact:​ 772-589-7297

