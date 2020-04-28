by

“Hook the Future” is Committed to Spending Quality Time with Our Children

Now more than ever, it is so important to spend time with our children. Sea Chaser Pro Capt. Don Dingman is committed to leading by example and dedicated his television show “Hook the Future” to encourage parents to take their children fishing. The key message is simple. Spending time with your kids, educating them about our fisheries, building confidence in their abilities, and, most importantly, having fun together on the water is paramount in enriching family relationships.

Check out this excellent video clip of “Hook the Future” from Episode 2 of the 2020 season. Targeting delicious hogfish, Coco, Kennedie and E-Sea rider founder Pat Bennet head out to the reefs outside of Tarpon Springs, FL. for a great bite and tons of fun. As a bonus, a few stops along the way to gather stone crab claws on this trip helps to round out the day! Educational and entertaining, “Hook the Future” is the perfect show for family viewing.

Catch Episode 2 of “Hook the Future”

Catch “Hook the Future” on the Sportsman Channel on Sundays at 3:00 PM, Mondays at 9:30 AM and Thursday at 8:30 AM. Also available on WFN on Saturday at 10:30 AM, Tuesday at 3:30 PM, and Thursday at 12:00 Noon. You can view the show on Fox Sports-South on Sunday’s at 8:30 AM too. All times are Eastern. Learn more about “Hook the Future” at www.hookthefuture.com.

Carolina Skiff LLC and Sea Chaser Boats are the proud sponsors of “Hook the Future” and Capt. Don Dingman. Dedicated to Family, Fishing and Fun, Carolina Skiff LLC, and Capt. Don Dingman is committed to families on the water lifestyle. For the 2020 television season, Capt. Don Dingman is filming his adventures with the all-new Sea Chaser Bluewater 30 HFC.

The Sea Chaser HFC Bluewater 30 Center Console is not a boat to be missed! Loaded with an abundance of features including premium sound system, easy access side entry door, a spacious deck, step in bathroom with flushable electric head, fresh water shower, and much more. Plus, a windlass anchor system, cabinets with Corian countertops, fold-down lounge seats, LED deck lighting, in-floor storage, large bait wells, and many other features makes the Sea Chaser HFC Bluewater 30 Center Console the perfect boat for the active family that enjoys quality time together on the water.

Sea Chaser HFC Bluewater 30 Center Console is perfect for families

Check out the Sea Chaser HFC 30 Bluewater Center Console and the complete Sea Chaser Bluewater Series today. You can find your closest Sea Chaser Dealer and explore the “Boat Builder Program” to select the best model, options that best suits your family’s needs and receive a quote. Join Sea Chaser Boats Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and keep up with the latest news and information.

