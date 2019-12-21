How I got Started- Patrick Walters

by

Yamaha Bass Pro Patrick Walters shares his story about how he got started in competitive bass fishing in this great video from Yamaha Pro Fishing.

Patrick grew up saltwater fishing and hunting with his father. Participating in his first bass tournament in the 6h grade with a buddy, he becomes hooked on the excitement and competition. He returned home after this event and told his father, “we need to get started in bass fishing.”

Yamaha Pro Walters shares the impact of fishing, the bond with his father, great conversations, and the excitement of being on the water with family and friends. A perfect message and video for all anglers to share with their family and friends. Plus, this video serves as a great reminder of the quality time we can spend with those we care about on the water in pursuit of one of America’s greatest pastimes, fishing.

