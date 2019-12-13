by

Nothing beats a day on the water with kids. Yamaha Pro Fishing presents “How to Get Kids Fishing” with Pro Patrick Walters video outlining several great tips to enhance kid’s fishing experiences.

One big key is to leave the artificial baits at home and, perhaps, target other species than bass. The faster-paced action with crickets, worms or minnows catching bluegill or crappie, is a great way to teach kids, provide an excellent opportunity for a faster “bite” and enhance success. Kids can learn more about fishing, the outdoors, and overtime on the water, become introduced to other species or artificial baits as they pursue their fishing interest.

Passing down fishing knowledge to kids is fun and rewarding! Plus, expanding interest in the outdoors and fishing to kids is a great way to have them involved in our sport today and for generations to come.

