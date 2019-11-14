In the Spotlight: Coastal Boat Sales

by

By Amy Lignor

Paul Zamoyta Talks About the Value of Service

Coastal Boat Sales is a company that’s all about offering incredible products and excellent service to their customers. Being an authorized Tidewater Boat dealership, they are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. So when people in Brick, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas are looking to invest in that ultimate craft, the Coastal Boat Sales’ friendly and knowledgeable staff makes sure to provide them with an outstanding boat buying experience.

Paul Zamoyta, the owner of Coastal Boat Sales, sat down with us and talked about his experience being a Tidewater dealership and the ultimate value of providing the best customer service available.

Thank you for taking the time to be with us today, Paul. How long, exactly, have you been a dealer of Tidewater Boats?

Paul Zamoyta (P.Z.): I have been a Tidewater Single Line Center Console Dealer since 2009.

When selling or presenting a Tidewater boat to potential customers, can you tell us a ‘typical’ reaction of the consumer to the product in regards to the quality of materials, design, storage, power, performance, etc.?

P.Z.: When we sell a Tidewater Boat, it is about positioning the product as ‘Quality, Value, and Price.’ We then take the customer through a complete disposition on the key attributes in their build process that differentiates their boats clearly from all the competition. The new plant that Tidewater has invested in is clearly a “game-changer.” In today’s market, a manufacturer needs to have the infrastructure and/or baseline in place as a means to change the competitive playing field in order to become the innovator and or market leader. This new plant will position Tidewater as the ‘Next Generation Boat Manufacturer’ that others will now be compared to.

What would you say are the top-selling models of Tidewater boats at your dealership, and why?

P.Z.: This past year the 232 Models have led the way for the most units sold. In my opinion, it comes down to simply providing the best all-round product in the market. These boats are bigger in size, offer more options, are built to last, and have an unmistakable look and presence.

Can you describe your experience working with Tidewater from a dealer’s perspective?

P.Z.: Tidewater’s “team” is built around customer satisfaction and making the appropriate business decision, but with the customer’s best interest always in the forefront of every decision they make. Honesty, integrity, and the willingness to do the right thing drives their culture. As a Tidewater dealer, we could not be prouder to have a relationship with this team, knowing they are behind each one of us.

Could you tell us more about your own dealership?

P.Z.: Coastal Boat Sales maps precisely to the Tidewater culture in that we are never short-sighted in anything we do, as we believe our customers are the most important component of our business, and without them, we simply do not have a business. It’s about putting them first and making sure they are here for the long run, as the cost of sales in today’s business model is so high one cannot afford losing any of your customers.

What would be “number one” on the list when it comes to what you would like the potential customer out there to know about your dealership?

P.Z.: Service. Service. Service! So many folks are working endless hours during the week to sustain a quality of life for their families. It has been our mission to provide the best possible experience—from the purchase of a new boat through the continued service of ownership—so their time spent on the water is the absolute best it can possibly be!

What is the biggest change in the marine market you have witnessed in the past few years?

P.Z.: The growing competitive landscape. As a result, we need to continue to do things better than everyone else.

Can you tell us a bit about the boat show season that is now underway, and what that entails for the dealer?

P.Z.: The Boat Show Season can only be defined as “controlled chaos” if one can possibly imagine. It is a series of operational scheduling, from detailing to transportation to innovative display setup. Then when the logistics are complete, sales process and training begins, as our time spent at the shows needs to be informative but disciplined. After all, this is our time to convert potential boat buyers to the Tidewater brand.

Well, when it comes to Coastal Boat Sales and their mission to always put the customer first, it seems that there’s no one better to help those consumers who wish to bring a Tidewater home. To learn more about this great company, and see the latest as well as greatest Tidewater models, head to www.coastalboatsalesnj.com.

