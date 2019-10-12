Industry Appreciation & Awards Luncheon, October 29

by

Date: October 29, 2019

Time: 11:30 am

Join us in celebrating the architectural achievements of local companies, and the accomplishments and positive impacts our businesses have made in Indian River County. We will also recognize our Centennial Businesses during the event – those that have been in business for 100+ years.

After the Awards Luncheon, you are invited to tour the Laura Riding Jackson home, located directly behind The Richardson Center.

This event is generously sponsored by Florida Power & Light.

Venue

Indian River State College Richardson Center

6155 College Ln

Vero Beach, FL 32966

Website: https://www.indianriverchamber.com/