Industry Appreciation & Awards Luncheon, October 29

Time: 11:30 am
Join us in celebrating the architectural achievements of local companies, and the accomplishments and positive impacts our businesses have made in Indian River County. We will also recognize our Centennial Businesses during the event – those that have been in business for 100+ years.
After the Awards Luncheon, you are invited to tour the Laura Riding Jackson home, located directly behind The Richardson Center.
This event is generously sponsored by Florida Power & Light.
Venue
Indian River State College Richardson Center
6155 College Ln
Vero Beach, FL 32966
Website: https://www.indianriverchamber.com/