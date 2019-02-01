By

It’s Boat Show Season! Make your plans to check out Carolina Skiff!

By Capt. Ted Lund

Whether in the market for a first-time boat or looking to upgrade your current vessel, it’s boat show season, including the largest boat show, the Miami International Boat Show held Thursday, Feb. 14 until Monday, Feb. 18 at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin.

Thousands of the world’s leading marine manufacturers, including legendary Carolina Skiff, will be on hand to show off its 60-plus boat line up across three brands: Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser. Regardless of what you are looking for, Carolina Skiff has the right platform to carry you and your family to your dreams.

Carolina Skiff will have several static displays on land, as well as in-water setups, giving boaters the opportunity to test the latest from the most trusted brand in family-friendly boats, Carolina Skiff.

For more than 30 years, Carolina Skiff has earned one of the most trusted names in marine manufacturing, with a reputation for building the most durable, versatile, stable and affordable boats on the water.

The Waycross, Georgia-based company has maintained its reputation by adhering to best-in-class construction techniques and materials. Their attention to detail has created the benchmark for fit and finish, practicality, functionality, and comfort. Simply put, Carolina Skiffs provide owners with the best value in both performance, comfort and safety.

Each Carolina Skiff product shares a common heritage, adhering to the highest quality standards for construction, materials, and rigging, adhering to all NMMA requirements. It’s patented box-beam construction produces a wood-free, no-rot, solid and non-flexible hull, filled with foam flotation exceeding United States Coast Guard requirements.

The result? A family of boats requiring little engine trim or trim tabs to guarantee proper performance and shallow-draft operation. Best of all, each member of the Carolina Skiff family is backed by an industry leading hull warranty, guaranteeing each hull bottom construction against delamination or separation for five years, providing that the integrity of the hull and floor has not been damaged by improper use.

The Miami International Boat Show is a perfect opportunity to explore Carolina Skiff and select the perfect model that will meet almost any personal recreational or commercial need.

A certified National Marine Manufacturers Association builder, Carolina Skiff will be hosting two different booths in Tent B (B143, B241.) for boats 30-feet and under. This footprint will serve as home base for several exciting new models that are making their way from the drawing board to reality.

Want more information on the Miami Boat Show or can’t make it? No problem. Carolina Skiff has you covered with its entire season of boat shows all across the country, listed on their website, www.carolinaskiff.com. There, you’ll also find information on all three families of the Carolina Skiff brand, Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser and Sun Chaser.as well as helpful fishing and boating tips; You can also locate a dealer near you, join their social media accounts and more to help make the most of your family time on the water. Remember, when it comes to family, fun and the water, Carolina Skiff has it covered.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com