JOIN CAROLINA SKIFF PRO TEAM CAPTAIN DON DINGMAN FOR A VIRTUAL FAMILY FISHING CLINIC!

by

Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser, Salt Life and Suzuki Outboards present to you a Facebook live virtual Family Fishing Clinic from our very own Pro Team Captain Don Dingman from TV’s Hook The Future!

On Monday, May 4 at 1 p.m. Eastern, Captain Don will go live on the Salt Life Facebook page to present the fishing clinic, which is sure to be fun for the whole family!

During this special live event, Captain Don will give out prizes to five lucky attendees. Additionally, enter to win one of 30 prize packs from Carolina Skiff, Salt Life, Sea Chaser, Suzuki Outboards and more. Click here to enter! We’ll randomly pick the winners on Friday, May 8 at noon.

We hope you’ll join us for this special live event! Remember, tune in Monday, May 4 at 1 p.m. Eastern to the Salt Life Facebook page.