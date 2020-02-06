Join the Carolina Skiff Evolution Sales Event today!

by

By Amy Lignor

Carolina Skiff is offering up to an $800.00 Rebate on qualifying 2020 Models

Now through March 31, 2020, Carolina Skiff LLC is offering a factory rebate on qualifying new 2020 models packaged with Suzuki outboards. There has never been a better time to check out all the new 2020 models and pick out the best boat for your family’s lifestyle!

The Carolina Skiff Evolution Sales Event factory rebate will allow you to “spring” into savings and choose from model series that include the Carolina Skiff LS Series, JLS Series, or SWS Series powered by a Suzuki Outboard.

Qualifying Carolina Skiff 2020 boat models include: LS Series:17 LS, 19 LS, 21 LS, 23 LS, and 25 LS, the JLS Series: 162 JLS, 178 JLS, and 192 JLS, and the SWS Series: 19 SWS and 21 SWS.

Simply go to the Carolina Skiff website at, https://www.carolinaskiff.com/evolution-sales-event, download the voucher, head to a participating Carolina Skiff dealer, and present the voucher at the time of purchase to receive this amazing deal.

Check out the list of Carolina Skiff dealers closet to you and take advantage of this great offer. Plus, Carolina Skiff boat show list and take advantage of the opportunity to explore the 2020 and meet your local dealer. You can make your family’s dreams come true, own your very own 2020 model from Carolina Skiff powered by Suzuki AND can get up to $800 back with this incredible rebate!

Carolina Skiff LLC is committed to family, fishing, and fun!

Check out all the all-new, reengineered and redesigned 2020 Carolina Skiff models today! All-new Series, including the LS and JLS Series, are fully lined hull boats yielding a more rigid and sturdy hull. Self-bailing decks, massive storage, enhanced fit, and finish, the all-new 2020 models are turning heads! Plus, if shallow water, flats, and bays are your family’s favorite places to pursue their fishing passions, check out the Shallow Water Series (SWS) and the 19 SWS and 21 SWS models.

Join the Carolina Skiff Evolution today! Visit Carolina Skiff.com for more information, learn about all the new 2020 models, and much more. Plus, join Carolina Skiff’s social media accounts and keep up with the latest information, models, and news.

Check out more great features about Carolina Skiff, including Check out the Join the Carolina Skiff Evolution Sales Event today! on our Outdoors Section: Click Here