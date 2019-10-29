Jump For Valor’s Veterans Weekend Boogie, November 8 – 11

by

November 08 – November 11, 2019

Join us this November for a four-day boogie extravaganza at Skydive Sebastian!

Taking place over 4 days and culminating on Veteran’s Day, the Jump for Valor Boogie is kicking off the launch of the organization’s mission to raise funds for transitioning veterans looking to re-engage their sense of adventure by introducing them to the skydiving community.

So this year come celebrate our servicemen and women by jumping with the Jump For Valor crew. There will be food, music, beer, and of course skydiving. Events and competitions will round out this event with the winners getting trophies, prizes, and bragging rights.

Contact:​ (772) 388-5672

Skydive Sebastian

400 Airport Dr W

Sebastian, FL 32958

https://www.skydiveseb.com/