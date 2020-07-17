Justin Atkins – Yamaha Power Pay “Power Paid”

by

Needing a new outboard in the middle of the season isn’t exactly ideal for a professional angler, but that’s exactly where Justin Atkins found himself leading into three major tournaments on his schedule. Fortunately, Atkins quickly made a decision thanks to the reputation and quality of Yamaha outboards and the popular Power Pay contingency program.

The former FLW® Forrest Wood Cup champion added a 250 horsepower Yamaha V MAX SHO® to his Falcon boat and headed to the Bassmaster® Central Open on the Arkansas River, excited for new opportunities.

“I’ve always known Yamaha makes a great outboard, but Power Pay is what sold me,” Atkins said. “I’ve never understood why more anglers don’t gravitate towards contingency programs. When a company produces a quality product, supports our industry and offers an incredible program like Power Pay, it’s a no-brainer. I couldn’t be happier with my Yamaha.”

Atkins’ decision already proved fruitful. He earned $500 for his 33rd place finish at the Basspro.com Bassmaster® Central Open, and added another $1,000 in Power Pay winnings for a 23rd place showing at the FLW® Tackle Warehouse® Pro Circuit Super Tournament last month. With several Power Pay supported events left on his 2020 calendar, Atkins looks forward to the possibility of more bonus earnings.

Anglers don’t need to win a tournament to reap the rewards of Power Pay; they just need to be the highest finishing registered participant in a Power Pay sanctioned event. There are currently hundreds of bass, walleye, and saltwater tournaments eligible for Power Pay.

For more information, complete terms and conditions or to register for Yamaha Power Pay, visit yamahapowerpay.com. You can also email Chip Porche with questions at Chip@DynamicSponsorships.com.

Check out more great videos, information, and the entire line of 2020 outboards from Yamaha today! Join their Facebook or Twitter to share in the fun, news, and additional information from Yamaha Outboards!