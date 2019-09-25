Justin Martin’s Southern Fried Crappie Recipe

by



Justin Martin knows a good fish fry. Here is how he does it.

BY MICHAEL PENDLEY AUTHOR OF TIMBER 2 TABLE WILD GAME RECIPES

15M PREP TIME |20M COOK TIME |3-4 SERVES | MEDIUM DIFFICULTY

Duck Commander’s Justin Martin knows a good fish fry when he sees one. Watch this Realtree Timber2Table video for his favorite recipe and a few tips to make your next fish fry a great one.

INGREDIENTS

6 – 12 Crappie Fillets

4c – Plain yellow corn meal

1tbl – Salt

2 tbl – Black pepper

2tbl – Granulated garlic

½ tbl – Cayenne Pepper

Season liberally with Lawry’s Seasoned Salt after frying

4c – Peanut oil



COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Take your crappie fillets and pat dry. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic to taste. Personally I love black pepper so I go a little heavy on it but don’t be afraid to make it your own. Mix where the fillets are all coated evenly and place aside in a bowl.

Next, make the fish-fry coating. Combine yellow cornmeal, salt, black pepper, granulated garlic, and cayenne pepper in a Ziplock bag. Mix evenly.



The Magic Chef Realtree Deep Fryer is perfect for your next fish fry.

Preheat peanut oil to 350-375. Closer to 350 will give you a little softer texture on your fish and a golden yellow once the fish are done and closer to 375 will give you a crunchier golden brown finish. I prefer the latter.

Drop the dredged fillets into the hot oil as quickly as possible.

Once your oil is preheated, place one cooking batch worth (3 to 4) of fillets into the fish fry. Shake the bag vigorously as to evenly coat all fillets. It is important here to not waste any time. They need to go from bowl to bag to oil. If there is a delay, the coating will get soggy and no one wants that on fish. Fry until fish are floating and give you the desired color and texture you are after. This is generally 4 to 6 minutes.

Fry the fillets until they float and turn golden brown.

Once you remove from the oil, sprinkle Lawry’s Seasoning Salt blend over the fish while still piping hot to ensure the seasoning sticks. Don’t overdo it as you can never take away what you have done. Let folks add more salt if they need it.

Sprinkle on seasoning salt as soon as you remove the fillets from the hot oil.

Enjoy!

Justin Martin

