Kick-off the New Year at These Upcoming 2020 Boat Shows

By Amy Lignor

The brand-new year is rapidly approaching, and now is the perfect time to make your New Year’s Eve wish for 2020! It is the perfect time to purchase the perfect boat when visiting these upcoming boat shows, so head straight to the Skeeter booth to make your wish come true!

Your wish in 2020 can come true!

The rich history of Skeeter precedes itself. Skeeter Boats is the original bass boat, and they have been manufacturing a superior boat for over 70 years! By using advanced designs, manufacturing techniques, and materials, they’ve been making industry-leading boats for generations of anglers and their families who desire quality and performance.

January is a Great Time to Check Out Skeeter Boats

Beginning in January, make plans to visit the incredible Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show® running from the 8th through the 12th. Skeeter Boats will be one of the exhibitors at Booth #P1580. In January of 2020, you’ll also have four other incredible boat shows to visit where you can check out several Skeeter boat models and meet Skeeter professionals who’ll be on hand to answer all your questions. First, the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow™ will be held from January 9th through the 12th (Booth #M37), with another running from January 16th through the 19th in Atlanta, Georgia (Booth #B-4).

Rounding out the January boat shows where Skeeter models will be on exhibit will be the 23rd through the 26th in Minneapolis (Booth #201A), and in St. Louis, from January 30th to February 2nd.

Check out Skeeter Boats at the Northwest Sport Show in Minneapolis too!

If you’d rather wait for springtime to “bloom” before visiting a boat show, check out the Skeeter Boat models from April 2nd through April 5th (Booth #1501) at the unforgettable Northwest Sportshow® in Minneapolis, MN.

Explore all the Skeeter boat models at these shows and see why Skeeter Boats has won the “Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for Fiberglass Outboard Boats” for eighteen consecutive years. Mark your calendar and start making your plans. This coming year is a perfect time to make all of your dreams come true with Skeeter Boats.

Learn more about Skeeter Boats and their entire line-up of 2020 models by visiting https://www.skeeterboats.com/ . Find Skeeter news, team activities, happenings, and events by following us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

