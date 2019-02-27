Kid’s Stand Up Paddleboard Camp in Palm Bay, March 18

By

Date: March 18, 2019

Time: 9:00 am & 1:30 pm

Welcome all kids! Come learn to stand up paddle (or improve your skills). Boards and equipment will be provided at no additional charge. Please RSVP to this event so we can plan for the amount of equipment needed.

Ages 7 – 15 (Please message us for younger ages)

$60 per child per session

Maximum of 5 kids per session

Stand Up Paddleboard Camp for all Kids and Juniors at Paddling Paradise, from Monday, March 18, to Thursday, March 21. Two sessions to choose from:

Session 1 – 9am to Noon (daily)

Session 2 – 1:30pm to 4:30pm (daily)

Venue

Paddling Paradise

4220 Dixie Highway Northeast

Palm Bay, FL 32905

Contact: 321-549-7109