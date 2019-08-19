Leisure Square Jam Packed Free Community Fun Day, August 24

by

Date: August 24, 2019

Time: 7:00 am

The City of Vero Beach Recreation Department invites the community to a fun filled day at their premier activity center – Leisure Square. And it’s free.

Enjoy coffee by Starbucks when the facility opens at 7 a.m. Then swim in the life-guarded pool – exercise on new equipment – take Annie’s yoga class at 10am – watch the Aerial Antics Youth Circus performers at 10:30am – take a basketball clinic – turkey shoot at 11am. on the basketball courts – an a lot more throughout the day.

The Recreation Department will serve free hot dogs and cold drinks from 11 am. to 1 pm while the IRC Mental Health Association will host an Ice Cream Social from 11am-1:30 pm.

While you are there, sign up for gymnastic, fitness classes and membership in the gym.

Venue

Leisure Square

3705 16th Street

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Website: http://verobeach100.org/