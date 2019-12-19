Mark Menedez Talks Fizzing

by

Every conservation effort should be taken to ensure the safe and healthy release of bass after being caught. Yamaha Pro Mark Menendez shares several tips in the following video to properly deal with Barotrauma, the injury to a bass swim bladder when caught from deeper water.

The key is to learn how to properly use the technique called “Fizzing” with a hypodermic needle in the side of the bass to assist with the proper deflation of the swim bladder to prevent injury to the vital organs of a bass. There are numerous articles and videos on the subject, and Mark shares critical information to recognize the signs of Barotrauma, how to properly handle the bass, and safely release to be caught another day. Check out this great video and learn more about this great conservation technique today.

