Mark Menendez Talks Pollution

Yamaha Pro Angler Mark Menendez shares important information regarding the impact of pollution in our environment to our fishing habitat in this great video. Every concerned angler, outdoorsman, and conservationists should check out this video and join the effort to improve our habitat at Bassmaster.com/ conservation.



With the impact of pollution from industries and agriculture to our watersheds, chemicals and silt continue to flow into our waterways, creating algae blooms, impacting reproductive issues with fish and has had significant impacts in areas including the Gulf of Mexico. With sound management, science, common-sense solutions, and regulations to assist with lowering the effect of pollution in our environment and watersheds, our fisheries will be positively impacted today and for future generations.

Get involved today and check out Bassmaster.com/ conservation.

