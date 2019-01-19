Membership Beyond Boating

It’s a familiar story for members of United States Power Squadrons – America’s Boating Club. Maybe they were new to town or new to boating and signed up for a beginner boating course through their local Squadron to get out on the water. They didn’t know what to expect, but that first time they stepped inside the classroom, they knew that they were going to gain a lot of knowledge, create lasting friendships and have a lot of fun.

Local Squadrons offer a ton of opportunities for excitement, both on and off the water. Members get together frequently, usually with several events scheduled each month. Events are also scheduled year-round, no matter the season. Here is a sampling of events America’s Boating Club members enjoy that are typical of Squadrons across the nation: cruises and rendezvous, picnics, happy hours onboard member boats, boat show outings, holiday parties, potluck dinners, tall ship tours, and special guest speakers. Monthly or quarterly newsletters are published by each Squadron that informs members of upcoming events, summarize meetings and call for volunteers.

Many events combine fun and altruism. Squadrons are continually seeking opportunities to volunteer and assist in any way they can—it’s something that sets America’s Boating Club apart from yacht clubs and other more traditional boating organizations. Squadrons have offered communities hands-on practice with different types of flares during National Boating Week, volunteered for land and watershed conservation efforts in tandem with local organizations, assisted during city-wide boating events, hosted fishing derbies for local Boys and Girls Clubs, rallied community support for donations to food banks and pantries and given aid during natural disasters. Some events are open to the public to teach other boaters new skills, lend a helping hand or combine efforts in a common cause. Because America’s Boating Club members become more like family to each other, it’s always a true team effort in helping others.

As an example of some of the fun activities offered, The Grand Lake Sail & Power Squadron, headquartered in Grove, Oklahoma has numerous activities planned for members. Some of the events they have planned year-round include: a fundraiser to support local senior citizens services; potluck dinners; volunteering at the Grove Boat Show where a group of volunteers fitted and gave away over 100 kids life jackets to help ensure that young ones have access to safe boating; the Lend a Hand to Lady Grand cleanup, where it was reported that one ton of Styrofoam and debris was collected from the shoreline; the annual Kids Safety Fair, where squadron members fitted 286 lifejackets to children and conducted a save-a-life game; local area free vessel inspections and a Pancake Pajama Breakfast.

Learning Boating Skills

The Berea Power Squadron was formed in 1973 and has members from all over the northeast and north central Ohio. A year-round social organization, the Berea Power Squadron’s members participate in numerous social activities including cruises and picnics. In the summer the destinations are usually on Lake Erie, while in the winter the activities include holiday parties, pot-luck dinners, bowling, and to name a few.

The Greenwich Sail & Power Squadron, located in Greenwich, Connecticut, organizes presentations on marine life behavior, raft-ups, and lobster picnics. The list goes on. With over 350 local squadrons, the opportunities are endless.

Members come from all backgrounds—they’re parents, teachers, lawyers, store owners, builders and more, spanning all ages. So even though the organization’s members come together to nurture their passion for boating, they always find other ways to connect with each other. It makes boating more fun, the courses more engaging and the community stronger. That’s why the motto for America’s Boating Club is “you come for the boating education and stay for the friends!”

Learn More: United States Power Squadron Today!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com