By

Date: February 10, 2019

Time: 1:00 pm

Join Banov Construction, Summit Construction of Vero Beach & Arthur Rutenberg Homes on FEBRUARY 10TH to unveil their all NEW builder program at the beautiful Polo Grounds of Vero Beach.

Bring your business card for free entry on day of event.

Venue

The Polo Grounds Vero Beach

912 East Polo Grounds Drive

Vero Beach, FL 32966

Contact: (772)492-4018

Website: https://www.arthurrutenberghomes.com/