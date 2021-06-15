New Opportunities

by

By Capt. Dave Lear

The masculine veneer is changing. Even though men have long dominated the marine and sport-fishing industries, the gender gap is closing as more female anglers embrace the sport and take on non-traditional service roles. It was a logical progression. Women are typically more patient than male counterparts, take instruction well, and have good manual dexterity. And with more opportunities opening up, many are taking advantage. Gia Cozza is one of them.

“I started as a boat washer, then became a yard manager and ran a forklift,” Cozza explains. “I was doing boat deliveries before getting promoted to the service department. When someone asked if I could turn a wrench, I said sure.” Cozza is now working on her Master Technician certification.

“Females make good technicians because we look for the little details others might miss,” she adds. Her goal is to run a service department.

“I want to open the doors for others and be in a position to help other techs,” she says.

Designed to recruit, reinforce and retain qualified marine technicians, Yamaha’s Marine Certification Program is helping fill the industry pipeline. Working with technical schools and Yamaha Marine University, the program offers a competency-based outboard training curriculum. The scope covers all engine platforms, including portable, midrange, inline, and V-Engines, for current models and future planned additions. The training combines lectures and pro-active hands-on labs. The outcome is proficiency in maintenance procedures on the latest products and technology.

The MCP was created to serve dealerships, technical schools, and the marine industry. Entry-level students who have a passion for the boating industry can turn that passion into a profitable career. The program helps students get the specialized training they need, and once certified, it can also help graduates find immediate employment within the Yamaha dealership network. MCP also works with the dealers to locate pools of qualified technicians.

