No Boat Shows, No Problem!

by

News from Sportsmanslifestyle.com

Online Tools to Help You Pick the Right Pontoon

So, you are ready to buy your family a boat? There are so many options out there, how do you pick the right one for you? Typically, you would just go to a local boat show where multiple manufacturers all are under one roof. You could walk the aisles and stop by every manufacturer out there to gauge the quality of the boats and show staff. If you have a better idea of a particular manufacturer, you could stop by your local dealer and take a test ride. The sales team would be able to walk you through options, hull selection, and layout, and then you can take it out on the water to see how it feels. Unfortunately, thanks to the current global pandemic, most boat shows have been canceled and travel is a challenge. Don’t worry, there are still a lot of online resources to take advantage of that can help you find the right memory-making machine.

Bring the Boat Show to You!

Online Tools to Help You Pick the Right Pontoon – The Manitou Virtual Boat Show

Obviously, nothing will take the place of physically grabbing the wheel of a new boat to help you picture yourself enjoying a day on the water with family and friends. However, most boat manufacturers are adapting to the times and updating their websites to make it easier to pick your new boat. Manitou Pontoon boats, as an example, has a Virtual Boat Show right on their website. They’ve categorized their models into four segments: Luxury, Sport, Recreation, and Value. Each segment has an introductory video that is beautifully shot to show you what’s possible. All you have to do is pick the one that’s right for you.

Online Tools to Help You Pick the Right Pontoon – Easiest Way to Pick Your Boat

Let’s look at the options on the Manitou website. If you’re looking for absolute comfort when you head out to the lake, click their Luxury tab and take a look at the Manitou XT. It has everything you need for an exceptional boating experience. With joystick control, painted fiberglass walls, and soft vinyl seating, you get a high-class boating adventure that’s hard to beat. If getting the adrenaline pumping is more your thing, the sporty Manitou LX handles like nothing else on the water. It carves and banks like a runabout and treats everyone onboard to a thrilling ride. For pure relaxation, hit their website’s Recreation tab and take a look at the assortment of models available in different configurations from fishing-specific models to those with enough room to spread out and lounge. If you are looking to get the most bang for your buck, the Aurora LE has all the features you need and nothing you don’t.

Online Tools to Help You Pick the Right Pontoon – Configure Yours Today

Once you find the Manitou model that really speaks to you, the website has an amazing configurator. Click on Build Your Own and dive in a little deeper. Choose your model, length, and layout, and then start to customize to your heart’s content. Pick your color, engines, flooring, and accessories and the configurator will show you what your boat looks like, as well as a rough estimate of the cost. The website even lets you contact a dealer nearby with a clear idea of what you’re looking for, without the hassle of wandering around a crowded boat show.

Learn more about the models, options, comfort, and performance of a Manitou pontoon and how driving a Manitou can help you stand out and turn heads on the water. Visit www.manitoupontoonboats.com and don’t forget to follow Manitou on their Facebook and Instagram profiles and subscribe to the Manitou YouTube channel.