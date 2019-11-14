by

Numbers Increase as Women Take the “Field” in Sport Shooting

By Amy Lignor

For those who are unaware, it is a fact that an increasing number of females are becoming more involved with the popular and fun sport of wing and clays shooting. Many women interviewed in a variety of “outdoor” magazines say that they find shotgun sports to be genuinely empowering and a great way to make friends and convene with co-workers. A recent study found that the growth in some shooting disciplines is nearly 200%, and various companies and training facilities are heralding the ladies for their growing commitment.

One such company focused on training women across the country by allowing them to shoot a pistol, bow, or rifle in a fun environment is known as “Shoot Like a Girl.” Proving to be a true sisterhood, the staff has stated that women have been the fastest-growing demographic for several years now, and those numbers continue to rise. And with their social media and email lists, they are able to reach over 146,000 women who participate and/or are interested in shooting sports—and their enthusiasm to provide input on the topic grows.

It’s clear that sport shooting has become an activity where people can have a great day while enjoying quality time with their families. The NRA, GOA and other pro-liberty groups have also seen an uptick in membership interest because of this rise in female numbers. Various “membership drives” have occurred as well, such as the NRA putting on a marathon to add 100,000 new female members in 100 days.

As with all sports, there’s a proper path to follow in order to learn wing and clays shooting. According to the major organizations, people must first find a professional instructor out there that has the right certifications to teach. Whether certified by the National Skeet Shooting Association (NSSA) or the National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA), these are instructors who can effectively communicate the sport so that even more will want to join up.

In the end, everyone agrees: The growing participation of women in the sport shooting world is certainly a sign of good things to come.

