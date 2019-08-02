Paddle Dash at MacWilliams Boat Ramp, August 10

by

Date: August 10, 2019

Time: 8:00 am

The Paddle Dash is a family friendly event that benefits the Lagoon Friendly Lawn program of Keep Indian River Beautiful. Come join us for a day on the water with family friendly Paddle Races and a Corporate Paddle Battle that will be sure to entertain! Win prizes, learn about the new Lagoon Friendly Lawn program, and help to make a difference! 100% of the proceeds go to Keep Indian River Beautiful. Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced courses plus a fun quick sprint race to test your turning skills!

Rentals are available, email us at keepirbeautiful@gmail.com for more information.

Venue

MacWilliams Boat Ramp

3301 Bridge Plaza Dr.

Vero Beach, FL 32963

Contact:​​ 772-226-7738