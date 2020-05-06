by

Offering Faithful Service to “The Coolest Small Town”

Berlin, Maryland, is the home to many incredible people and businesses. This is most likely the reason why they were anointed with the title: “The Coolest Small Town.” One of those fantastic businesses serving the area is Racetrack Marine – a place that genuinely wants to make their customers happy.

Their staff promises that when you visit, you’ll always be greeted with a friendly smile, and you’ll be able to tell how eager they are to serve you. Mike is a member of that stellar crew made up of qualified boat sales associates in Berlin. He speaks today in regards to Racetrack and the Tidewater boats they are proud to sell and opens the doors to this full-service shop that helps you find the perfect vessel for all your fishing trips and boating excursions.

Thank you for taking the time to be with us today, Mike. How long, exactly, have you been a dealer of Tidewater Boats?

Mike: We became a Tidewater Dealer back in 2019 right before boat show season, so a little over a year now.

When selling or presenting a Tidewater boat to potential customers, can you tell us a ‘typical’ reaction of the consumer to the product in regards to the quality of materials, design, storage, power, performance, etc.?

M.: Customers always remark on how much Tidewater’s stand out from other boat lines because of the detail incorporated into the design: Whether it’s the waterline, colors, built-in tackle boxes, or the materials used. Typically, the first thing they notice is the Carolina Flare giving it a larger bow, and once they get out on a sea trial, they see how dry the ride is.

What would you say are the top-selling models of Tidewater boats at your dealership, and why?

M.: Over the past year, the 198 and 232 CC Adventure have led our sales. In my opinion, the 198 CC Adventure is the perfect boat to use in the bays nearby, like the Isle of Wight or Assawoman. You can load the family in to go for a joy ride, stopping at your favorite restaurants and docking up for lunch or dinner; you can easily pull up to sand bars, and it’s still a great fishing boat to catch yourself dinner at the local fishing spots or even go crabbing for Maryland Blue Crabs.

On the other hand, the 232 CC Adventure is a boat that can do all those things, but with it being a larger boat, it’s able to take you even further offshore. It can get you out to wrecks and reefs once Sea Bass season starts in May and Tautog in the winter. We see a lot of our customers in the 232s getting out to the canyons catching tuna, marlin, and mahi. The 232 is an all-around boat for people looking to be both in the bay and offshore fishing.

Can you describe your experience working with Tidewater from a dealer’s perspective?

M.: We really cannot say enough about everyone we work with at Tidewater. From our sales rep Zach to Emily in parts, to Clara in sales—everyone we deal with always goes above and beyond. A significant part of our success with this boat line is because of Tidewater’s internal employees and their knowledge of the products.

Could you tell us more about your dealership?

M.: We at Racetrack Marine are committed to giving our customers the best experience possible. To do this, it takes all hands on deck. George, the owner, is out breaking in each boat personally and then takes customers out on demos to go over every little feature on that boat. Angelo, one of our techs, is an authorized installer for Garmin and goes over the unit on the boat and how to connect it with ActiveCaptain on your phone. We also have techs who are Yamaha certified and can answer just about any question a customer has. We really work to make buying a boat an enjoyable process.

What would be “number one” on the list when it comes to what you would like the potential customer out there to know about your dealership?

M.: That we are truly here for our customers, not only before and during the sale but afterward as well.

What is the biggest change in the marine market you have witnessed in the past few years?

M.: A lot of people who didn’t grow up fishing are now finding their passion and becoming fishermen because of how more readily available information is on the internet. Sites like YouTube allow people to find fishing videos and tutorials on things, like knot tying or how to filet a fish. There are local groups on Facebook where fishermen are posting pictures of what they caught and sharing information on where they went, the bait that they used, etc. Compared to ten years ago, the amount of information you can stumble upon on the internet about fishing is astonishing, and it’s great how many people are taking advantage of it. They’re not only teaching themselves but their family as well.

Can you tell us a bit about the boat show season that is now underway, and what that entails for the dealer?

M.: Boat show season is a time that brings our entire team together. Our techs are busy prepping the boats; our detailer is working on cleaning and waxing them to make sure they look perfect. We have our people in the front getting together all the brochures, making binders that display all of our inventory, and fine-tweaking every little detail. But in the end, the connections we make at the boat shows are so worth it. Whether it’s someone talking to us about buying a boat or gaining new customers to service their boats, it is an excellent way for us to network and connect with our community.

___

To learn more about this great company and check out their premium selection of the best brands of boats and boat trailers for sale, head to www.racetrackoc.com

Check out more great features about Tidewater Boats, including Racetrack Marine on our Outdoors Section: Click Here

Offering Faithful Service to “The Coolest Small Town”

Berlin, Maryland, is the home to many incredible people and businesses. This is most likely the reason why they were anointed with the title: “The Coolest Small Town.” One of those fantastic businesses serving the area is Racetrack Marine – a place that genuinely wants to make their customers happy.

Their staff promises that when you visit, you’ll always be greeted with a friendly smile, and you’ll be able to tell how eager they are to serve you. Mike is a member of that stellar crew made up of qualified boat sales associates in Berlin. He speaks today in regards to Racetrack and the Tidewater boats they are proud to sell and opens the doors to this full-service shop that helps you find the perfect vessel for all your fishing trips and boating excursions.

Thank you for taking the time to be with us today, Mike. How long, exactly, have you been a dealer of Tidewater Boats?

Mike: We became a Tidewater Dealer back in 2019 right before boat show season, so a little over a year now.

When selling or presenting a Tidewater boat to potential customers, can you tell us a ‘typical’ reaction of the consumer to the product in regards to the quality of materials, design, storage, power, performance, etc.?

M.: Customers always remark on how much Tidewater’s stand out from other boat lines because of the detail incorporated into the design: Whether it’s the waterline, colors, built-in tackle boxes, or the materials used. Typically, the first thing they notice is the Carolina Flare giving it a larger bow, and once they get out on a sea trial, they see how dry the ride is.

What would you say are the top-selling models of Tidewater boats at your dealership, and why?

M.: Over the past year, the 198 and 232 CC Adventure have led our sales. In my opinion, the 198 CC Adventure is the perfect boat to use in the bays nearby, like the Isle of Wight or Assawoman. You can load the family in to go for a joy ride, stopping at your favorite restaurants and docking up for lunch or dinner; you can easily pull up to sand bars, and it’s still a great fishing boat to catch yourself dinner at the local fishing spots or even go crabbing for Maryland Blue Crabs.

On the other hand, the 232 CC Adventure is a boat that can do all those things, but with it being a larger boat, it’s able to take you even further offshore. It can get you out to wrecks and reefs once Sea Bass season starts in May and Tautog in the winter. We see a lot of our customers in the 232s getting out to the canyons catching tuna, marlin, and mahi. The 232 is an all-around boat for people looking to be both in the bay and offshore fishing.

Can you describe your experience working with Tidewater from a dealer’s perspective?

M.: We really cannot say enough about everyone we work with at Tidewater. From our sales rep Zach to Emily in parts, to Clara in sales—everyone we deal with always goes above and beyond. A significant part of our success with this boat line is because of Tidewater’s internal employees and their knowledge of the products.

Could you tell us more about your dealership?

M.: We at Racetrack Marine are committed to giving our customers the best experience possible. To do this, it takes all hands on deck. George, the owner, is out breaking in each boat personally and then takes customers out on demos to go over every little feature on that boat. Angelo, one of our techs, is an authorized installer for Garmin and goes over the unit on the boat and how to connect it with ActiveCaptain on your phone. We also have techs who are Yamaha certified and can answer just about any question a customer has. We really work to make buying a boat an enjoyable process.

What would be “number one” on the list when it comes to what you would like the potential customer out there to know about your dealership?

M.: That we are truly here for our customers, not only before and during the sale but afterward as well.

What is the biggest change in the marine market you have witnessed in the past few years?

M.: A lot of people who didn’t grow up fishing are now finding their passion and becoming fishermen because of how more readily available information is on the internet. Sites like YouTube allow people to find fishing videos and tutorials on things, like knot tying or how to filet a fish. There are local groups on Facebook where fishermen are posting pictures of what they caught and sharing information on where they went, the bait that they used, etc. Compared to ten years ago, the amount of information you can stumble upon on the internet about fishing is astonishing, and it’s great how many people are taking advantage of it. They’re not only teaching themselves but their family as well.

Can you tell us a bit about the boat show season that is now underway, and what that entails for the dealer?

M.: Boat show season is a time that brings our entire team together. Our techs are busy prepping the boats; our detailer is working on cleaning and waxing them to make sure they look perfect. We have our people in the front getting together all the brochures, making binders that display all of our inventory, and fine-tweaking every little detail. But in the end, the connections we make at the boat shows are so worth it. Whether it’s someone talking to us about buying a boat or gaining new customers to service their boats, it is an excellent way for us to network and connect with our community.

___

To learn more about this great company and check out their premium selection of the best brands of boats and boat trailers for sale, head to www.racetrackoc.com

Check out more great features about Tidewater Boats, including Racetrack Marine on our Outdoors Section: Click Here