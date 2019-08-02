Refined Power

by

By Capt. Gus Cane

Pick any offshore hot zone these days, and you’ll see big brawny center consoles working the rips. From the Mid-Atlantic canyons to South Florida and the Bahamas, the oil rigs in the central Gulf or spicy Baja, center consoles are bigger and more capable than ever. If there’s a common denominator, however, it’s the need for more horsepower to propel these more massive crafts. Yamaha answered the demand by introducing the V8 XTO Offshore® Series direct-injection four-stroke outboards. Producing 425 horsepower each, these engines have advanced performance features that offshore anglers need.

More Torque

It all starts with the design. The XTO outboards are the first four-strokes with powerheads using high-pressure injection to spray fuel directly into the combustion chamber just before the intake valve. The atomized fuel droplets burn more efficiently, which converts into more available power. The direct injection system has five fuel pumps and injection pressure up to 2,900 PSI. Independent pumps within the Vapor Separator Tank activate the fuel delivery at specific RPMs to ensure flow and delivery just when it’s needed. With a unique 12.2:1 compression ratio, the XTO Offshore outboards also coax every bit of energy from every spark for even more efficiency and power. Combine those features with matching XTO OS® propellers with big blade surfaces, and the In-Bank Exhaust which routes exhaust gases out the propeller hub for better flow and you have extreme power and torque when it is needed. Like outrunning a dangerous thunderstorm or making it to the weigh-in on time.

Steer With Ease

The V8 XTO also boasts the first-ever integrated electric steering with no hydraulic lines or linkages. As a result, the engines respond quicker to steering inputs, use less power, and rigging is neat and tidy. The Integrated Electronic Steering Control Unit receives signals from a sensor to enable related functions like the joystick thrust and steering friction set, among others.

Quick Service

There’s no need for haul-outs when the lower unit needs routine maintenance on the XTO outboards. A special gearcase lubricant exchange system allows users to change fluids while the boat remains in the water to save time and labor costs.

More Juice

The XTO Offshore engines satisfy the cravings multiple electronic displays, sound systems and live well pumps require on bigger boats. Powerful alternators provide up to 90 amps of total gross power that reaches a peak net output at 1,500 RPM. So you never have to worry about having enough voltage to run all those critical accessories.

