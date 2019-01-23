Sea Chaser HFC Series “Perfect for Family, Fishing, and Fun”

By

Sea Chaser HFC Series by Carolina Skiff “Perfect for Family, Fishing, and Fun”

By Capt. Ted Lund

The spring and summer boating seasons are right around the corner. If you are looking for a serious fishing boat and a family-friendly cruiser, chances are the Sea Chaser HFC Series by Carolina Skiff is the perfect boat for you.

The Sea Chaser HFC Series consists of a superior hull design yielding a “Hybrid Fishing & Cruising” boat unmatched in the market and is available in four different models which include the 20, 22, 24 and 27 HFC. Each model is perfect for a serious backcountry trip, offshore fishing in blue water, water skiing, tubing or for a leisurely family cruise.

For more than 30 years, Carolina Skiff has been one of the most trusted names in the marine manufacturing business, offering boaters the best in quality, style, and value across a wide range of more than 60 boats.

The Sea Chaser HFC series is no exception.

The Sea Chaser HFC models are built with no-wood, all-composite construction with the highest quality materials available and backed by a five-year warranty protecting against hull delamination and material defects. All Sea Chaser HFC models feature a quick-lift performance hull, providing ultimate performance and fuel efficiency with less power and less trim required.

Attention to detail is a Carolina Skiff hallmark, and the Sea Chaser HFC Series is a well designed boat surpassing the “standard” in boating excellence. Rigging and wiring meets the highest standards in the marine industry as outlined by the American Yacht and Boat Council and is certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association providing unprecedented peace of mind on the water.

The Sea Chaser HFC Series features include high-quality stainless steel hardware including cleats, chocks, rod holders, lifting and towing eyes and grab rails. Other standard features including below deck anchor and line storage, LED under-gunwale and navigation lighting as well LED-lit stainless steel cupholders.

Fishing friendly features throughout the Sea Chaser HFC Series include plumbed live wells, insulated, lockable fish boxes and pre-rigging for a variety of today’s most advanced electric trolling motors. Optional accessories include outriggers, electronics packages, raw and freshwater washdown and a flushable marine head with a 9-gallon holding tank. The three larger models can be equipped with a freshwater shower as well as a step-down changing area under the console.

The Sea Chaser HFC Series offers a choice of top options including a removable bimini or stainless-steel t-top. Seating options are also available throughout the Series, from leaning post tackle stations to removable backrests and fold down seating which are perfect for sunset cruises.

When choosing a new boat, your family can have input on the exterior colors and accents ranging from full-hull, full-side or small-stripe coverage in white, black, gray, red, maroon, yellow, royal blue, sky blue and seafoam green.

Sea Chaser HFC Series owners have a wide range of power options for their new boat. The 20 HFC is rated for a single 200 H.P, while the 24 HFC can handle a 250 H.P. outboard. The larger 24 and 27 HFC are available in either single or twin installations up to a powerful 600 H.P. combination.

Whether you are a first-time boater or experienced mariner, the Sea Chaser HFC Series by Carolina Skiff has the right model for you and your family. To learn more about the specific features of the Sea Chaser HFC Series or the rest of Carolina Skiff’s more than 60 models or find a dealer near you, visit www.carolinaskiff.com. Plus, it’s boat show season, and a complete list of the boat shows nearest you is available for you to check out the Sea Chaser HFC Series today. Now is a great time to check out the Sea Chaser HFC Series and make 2019 the start of family, fishing, and fun!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com