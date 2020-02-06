by

Sea Chaser Offering Tours & Sea Trials of New 2020 Model Series at Miami Boat Show!

We are exhibiting Sea Chaser in not one, but two booths at the 2020 Progressive® Miami International Boat Show, Feb. 13 through 17!

Inside tent B, stop by our booth B241 to tour the new Sea Chaser HFC Bluewater Series, HFC Walkthrough Windshield Dual Console and LX Bay Series boats. On the docks with Suzuki Marine, visitors can sea trial the new 35 HFC Bluewater Series and 27 HFC Walkthrough Windshield DC.

For families, sport fishing enthusiasts and cruising lovers, Sea Chaser boats come decked out from bow to stern with incredible features and amenities – offering by far the best value for money. Not only that, all new 2020 model series boats come with our 10-year hull warranty!

Also on display inside booth B241 is the Sea Chaser 20 HFC, which has a nationwide starting price of just $33,395*! The innovative, spacious and all-around family, fun and fishing 20 HFC boat comes packed with a host of standard features and can safely accommodate up to eight people and has a maximum horsepower rating of 200.

Visitors to our booth can also tour the 22 and 24 HFC boats, the 27, 30 and 35 HFC Bluewater Series, the 30 HFC Walkthrough Windshield Dual Console, and the 23 and 26 LX Bay Series.

The new Sea Chaser 35 HFC Bluewater Series has a completely new hull design created specifically for big-water fun. With a nice open deck, roomy swim platform, easy-access side entry door, large center console with electric flushing head, Corian countertop and sink shower combo, the new Sea Chaser 35 HFC Bluewater Series can handle lofty offshore waters with ease.

The new 30 HFC Walkthrough Windshield DC is made for fishing, relaxation and plenty of days for on-the-water family fun. The 30 HFC DC is packed with opulent features and amenities, such as a folding convertible lounger, roomy and comfortable bow seating, rear deck jump seats and a plush captain’s chair. The 30 HFC DC is spacious, luxurious and comes equipped with large galley with a built-in grill and refrigerator, a large bathroom and plenty of deck space to move around.

The Sea Chaser 23 and 26 LX Bay Series offer revolutionary performance, style and more standard features at an incredibly affordable price. These boats are perfect for family, fishing, and fun. The LX Bay Series can be used as general-purpose boats for bays, rivers, lakes and offshore.

In addition to sea trialing the 35 HFC Bluewater Series with Suzuki Marine, visitors to the show can also take a spin on the new 27 HFC Walkthrough Windshield DC.

Like the 30 HFC DC, the 27 HFC DC features a wrap-around walk-through windshield, which enables for comfortable movement about the deck. It also features spacious bow seating, a plush captain’s chair and ample rear seating featuring our new diamond-embossed upholstery.

For more information on any of these and other Sea Chaser models before the show, contact your nearest authorized dealer today! Otherwise, we’ll see you in booth B241, and in the water with Suzuki Marine at the 2020 Progressive® Miami International Boat Show!

Proudly offering Suzuki engines as OEM options. *Price includes Suzuki 150HP engine. Photo shown with optional accessories not included in price. Price does not include dealer prep or freight.

