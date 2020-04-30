by

Andrew Stratas Speaks About this Amazing Experience for Boaters

Andrew Stratas, Tidewater Sales Manager at SeaHunter Marina, talks about this exclusive test and sales center. Located in North Key Largo, Florida, the Marina is a paradise with direct access to Florida Bay and proximity to the Florida Keys, Ocean Reef, Miami, and the Bahamas.

Proudly representing Tidewater Boats, this “one-stop-shop” for sales, service, and all boater’s needs to ensure customers that their visit to SeaHunter Marina is an experience they’ll never forget!

Thank you for taking the time to be with us today, Andrew. How long, exactly, have you been a dealer of Tidewater Boats?

When selling or presenting a Tidewater boat to potential customers, can you tell us a ‘typical’ reaction of the consumer to the product in regards to the quality of materials, design, storage, power, performance, etc.?

A.S.: Customers are always amazed with Tidewater’s overall performance, quality, and aesthetic design. A lot of the feedback I receive is how dry and comfortable the ride is, which I attribute to the Carolina Flare.

What would you say are the top-selling models of Tidewater boats at your dealership, and why?

A.S.: Here, at SeaHunter, our top-selling models are 2500 Carolina Bay, 232 CC, 280 CC, and the 320 CC. The Carolina Bay series makes for a great boat nearshore/inshore, especially down here in the Keys. The 232 CC is an excellent blend of family and fishing. The 280 and 320 will get you offshore on any given day but are also set up for family comfort.

Can you describe your experience working with Tidewater from a dealer’s perspective?

A.S.: Working with Tidewater is always a pleasure. They’re incredibly responsive and easy to work with. I consider those who I work with at Tidewater to be lifelong friends.

Could you tell us more about your dealership?

A.S.: SeaHunter Marina at Manatee Bay is a full sales and service location on the 18 mile stretch before Key Largo. We service the area from South Florida to Key West, carrying SeaHunter and Tidewater Boats. On the service side of things, we offer repairs, Seakeeper installations and service, routine maintenance, and everything in between.

What would be “number one” on the list when it comes to what you would like the potential customer out there to know about your dealership?

A.S.: When you buy a boat from us, you become part of the SeaHunter Marina family. That means we will always be honest, trustworthy, and take care of anything you may need. We take great pride in forming lifelong customer relationships.

What is the biggest change in the marine market you have witnessed in the past few years?

A.S.: The most significant change I’ve seen in this industry is the progress on the performance end of things. Manufacturers across the board are pushing the limits when it comes to speed and power.

Can you tell us a bit about the boat show season that is now underway, and what that entails for the dealer?

A.S.: Busy. Busy. Busy. The boat show season, although not a very long one, is a great way to meet with interested boaters. Not only do I have a great time showing off Tidewater, but I also enjoy the conversations and the people I meet along the way.

___

To learn more about this great company, and see how they continually take it to the next level in boat ownership, as well as view the new Tidewater models, head to https://seahuntermarina.com.

Check out more great features about Tidewater Boats, including SeaHunter Marina at Manatee Bay on our Outdoors Section: Click Here