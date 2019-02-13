See Skeeter Boats at Miami Boat Show

By

By Craig Lamb

Getting to see shiny new boats at a boat show is a given, but what about getting to take a test ride, and do it in sunny, warm weather during this frigid winter? That plus more is on the agenda at the 2019 Progressive Miami International Boat Show.

There you can see the updated lineup of Skeeter SX Bay Boats on land and water. The eye-catching good looks feature smooth-sided hulls in a strong single gel color with a selectable water stripe. Large emblems and new console designators make these inshore saltwater beauties stand out even more.

Good looks are one thing, but performance is the hallmark of the lineup. The SX240, SX230, SX2250, SX210 and SX22O are also built on Skeeter’s high-performance hull design that pushes the envelope without compromising a smooth, dry ride.

The SX240 sits 24’ 1” in length with a beam of 101” and comes loaded with standard features. A Humminbird Helix 12 CHIRP Mega SI GPS G2N, Humminbird Helix 9 CHIRP Mega SI GPS G2N, Seastar Tilt Hydraulic Steering, 17 vertical rod holders, and a retractable boarding ladder are just a few of the things you can expect to see on board.

The SX230 is 23’ 6” in length with a beam of 101” and is also full of standard features including Humminbird Helix 12 CHIRP Mega SI GPS G2N, Humminbird Helix 9 CHIRP Mega SI GPS G2N, Seastar Tilt Hydraulic Steering, vertical rod holders, a retractable boarding ladder and an aluminum frame trailer with swing out tongue make this the complete rig for inshore boating.

The SX2250 comes loaded with all of the standard features of the SX240, including the trailer, which on many bay boats is merely an option. The SX2250 is 22’ 6” with a beam of 101” and a shallow draft of only 12”.

For the above models, you can add an optional Skeeter-Built Aluminum Trailer with Tandem Torsion Axles, 14″ Galvanized Wheels, Dual Disc Brakes, Aluminum Fenders, Spare Tire, Swing-Tongue, Backup Lights, and Fulton Two Speed Winch and Jack Stand.

The SX210 has an overall length of 21’ 6” with a wide beam spanning 98”. Interior depth at the console is 18.5”, providing plenty of depth needed for functionality and safety. The SX210 weighs 2,300 pounds with a draft of 10” for shallow water accessibility and is powered by the most dependable saltwater outboard available. You can choose between the Yamaha F150, VF150, F175 or F200.

The SX200 is 19′ 8″ with a wide beam spanning 98″ and a shallow draft of 10″. A 42-gallon fuel capacity and 150 horsepower maximum rating provide plenty of horsepower for long-range performance. Standard features include an extra large insulated livewell/baitwell control system, a polished leaning post with vertical rod holder, and an ergonomically designed helm for comfort and functionality. Drop-in storage bins and a fuel tank component access add up to lots of value for the saltwater angler.

This year’s event, conveniently scheduled during President’s Day weekend, is Feb. 14-18. Even better, the show is in the perfect spot for enjoying fun in the sun in south Florida at is the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin on Biscayne Bay. The location on Virginia Key is easy to get to by land and water.

Few boat shows offer buyers the chance to see new boats where they ultimately belong—floating on the water in a real-time setting. You can now do that and more in sunny Miami.

There will be plenty of boats to see and much to do. Visitors will be greeted by more than 1,300 boats on land and docked within 550-plus slips, including a deep-water basin for yachts.There will be closed and open-air tented exhibit spaces for marine accessories, electronics, engines, and apparel.

The show address is 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami. Water taxis, shuttle buses, and adequate parking for vehicles and boats will be available.

So book your travel now and come experience boat show heaven. You’ll find Skeeter at Booth #A112 and Boat Slips 331 and 331A. See you soon!

For more information or to find a dealer nearest you, visit www.skeeterboats.com. Find Skeeter news, team activities, happenings, and events by following us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com