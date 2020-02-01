Skeeter Boats at 2020 Miami Boat Show

by

By Craig Lamb

Getting to see shiny new boats at a boat show is a given, but what about getting to take a test ride, and do it in sunny, warm weather during this frigid winter? That plus more is on the agenda at the 2020 Progressive Miami International Boat Show®.

There you can see the updated lineup of Skeeter SX™ Bay Boats on land and water, including the all-new Fish and Family packages that are available with the SX2250. With the SX Bay Boats, you get eye-catching good looks that feature smooth-sided hulls in a strong single gel color with a selectable water stripe. Large emblems and console designators make these inshore saltwater beauties stand out even more.

The SX2550 is 28′ 8″ with a beam of 102″ and a shallow draft of only 14″. A 145-quart in-floor fish box with Macerator, deluxe leaning post with backrest and 80-quart Engel® cooler, a removable rear deck backrest and cushion, and a 76-gallon fuel system are just a few of the things you can expect to see onboard.

Add the Fish or Family packages, and the value really builds on the SX2550. Both packages feature the Skeeter Torque Transfer System. This unique system transfers the vertical torque and energy from the engine to the stringer system in the bottom of the boat, virtually eliminating stress on the transom, deck and hull sides, while providing lift along the entire keel of the boat.

Standard features with the Family Package include Fusion® Audio System with four speakers and blue-tinted underwater lights and a freshwater wash-down system. Shared by both packages are four upright and gunwale-mounted rod holders, a self-bailing cockpit, and Seastar® Tilt Hydraulic Steering.

You can add an optional Skeeter-Built® Aluminum Trailer with Tandem Torsion Axles, 15″ Galvanized Wheels, Dual Disc Brakes, Aluminum Fenders, Spare Tire, Swing-Tongue, Backup Lights, and Fulton® Two Speed Winch and Jack Stand.

This year’s event, conveniently scheduled during President’s Day weekend, is Feb. 13-16, 2020. The show is in the perfect spot for enjoying fun in the sun in south Florida at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin on Biscayne Bay. The location on Virginia Key is easy to get to by land and water.

Few boat shows offer buyers the chance to see new boats where they ultimately belong—floating on the water in a real-time setting. You can now do that and more in sunny Miami. Skeeter will have the SX2550 and SX2250 in slips 331 and 331A and the SX240 and SX230 in slips 253 and 255 for you to take a demo ride.

There will be plenty of boats to see and much to do. Visitors will be greeted by more than 1,300 boats on land and docked within 550-plus slips, deep-water basin for yachts. There are closed and open-air tented exhibit spaces for marine accessories, electronics, engines, and apparel.

The show address is 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami. Water taxis, shuttle buses, and adequate parking for vehicles and boats will be available.

Book your travel now and experience boat show heaven. You’ll find Skeeter at Booth #A112. See you soon!

