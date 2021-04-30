Skeeter Owner’s Tournament returns to Lake Fork

by

News from Sportsmanslifestyle.com

By Sam Rutherford

It is a family reunion like none other in fishing. The Skeeter Owner’s Tournament returns in 2021 to legendary Lake Fork Reservoir, the shining jewel in Texas’ famed big bass fisheries. The event is June 3-6, at Lake Fork Marina in Alba, Texas.

More than a tournament, the 27th Skeeter Owner’s Tournament attracts anglers and families of all ages for a weekend of fishing, fellowship, and the chance to win valuable and highly sought prizes, including categories for women and junior anglers.

Topping the list of prizes is a fully rigged Skeeter FXR20 bass boat powered by a Yamaha SHO® 250 outboard, with Skeeter Built® Trailer, Humminbird® electronics, Power Pole, and a Minn-Kota® trolling motor. The package will be awarded to the contestant weighing the biggest bass of the tournament.

Overall biggest bass below the Lake Fork slot limit wins a Yamaha Wolverine X4® XT-R® Side-By-Side. Hourly big bass prizes will be awarded too, with 130 chances to win from first to 10th place each hour of the Saturday and Sunday competition. The Top Skeeter Lady Division will be awarded to the 1st- through 3rd-place highest finishing lady anglers. Junior Division prizes will be awarded to the top 4 overall fish weighed in by anglers 13 years and younger; (.

Bass fishing on one of the nation’s premier bass fisheries is the top draw. Lake Fork has more Texas Parks and Wildlife ShareLunker Program entries than any other lake in the state. Lake Fork leads the list with 443 largemouth caught weighing 13 or more pounds, and the East Texas impoundment continues to uphold its reputation as a big bass factory.

By tournament time, the summertime bass patterns will be in full swing. Anglers can expect the better of two worlds with an early morning topwater bite, followed up by prime fishing for big bass in deeper water during the midday and afternoon.

Lake Fork was impounded in 1980 and encompasses 27,690 acres and 315 miles of shoreline. The lake serves as a water supply reservoir for Dallas; however, it is most known for the fishing. Lake Fork has produced 15 of the top 20 heaviest largemouths ever caught in the state of Texas.

The entry fee is $120 per angler for the two days of competition. Late on-site will be $140. The Junior division entry fee is $30. Participants can also purchase one medium/heavy Limited Edition TFO® Rod for $60

Each paid entry receives a tackle gift bag, a tournament hat.

More information is available at skeeterboats.com.

