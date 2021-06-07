Skeeter Solera 189 and 205 are a perfect playground for families

by

News from Sportsmanslifestyle.com

By Sam Rutherford

The Skeeter Solera® is like owning three boats in one. You get the dry ride of a deep-V hull, a performance-driven bass rig, and a boat designed with an ideal layout for families to enjoy watersports fun. The boat is available in two models, the Solera 189 and Solera 205.

The Solera is set apart as a boat that fishes and plays well on both ends of the boating spectrum. Best of all, the Solera is built on Skeeter Boats’ legendary platform of industry-leading performance bass boats that build quality and value into the pride of ownership.

The Solera 189 is 18′ 9′ overall with a beam of 100′ and a maximum 200 horsepower rating. The Solera 205 has an overall length of 20′ 5′ with a beam of 100′ and a maximum 250 horsepower rating. The Solera 189 is available with a factory-rigged Yamaha VF150XA or a VF200XA outboard.

Skeeter engineers considered the abundant storage needed by a family to house fishing tackle, water sports gear, and personal items. The result is a boat with plenty of storage compartments for keeping gear dry, organized, and at the ready.

Family-friendly features include a ski tow pylon and a stand-up top for an instant, pop-up shade in the midday sun. A bow cushion package adds comfort upfront for passengers. When it comes time for listening to favorite tunes, those can be played on the standard Infinity® stereo with four speakers.

The boat is ideal for fishing (and watersports) with its in-floor rod/ski storage that keeps the gear organized and out of the way. Sidewall storage for rods up to 10′ adds more to the fishing package. Both models come standard with a Humminbird® Helix® 7 CHIRP GPS G2N fishfinder/Chartplotter and a Minn Kota® Terrova® trolling motor with powerful, quiet operation. A 24-gallon livewell and baitwell at the bow complete the standard fishing features.

The Solera series does it all. You get a serious fishing boat that easily converts to a family boat, complete with abundant storage and a smooth ride.

