Skeeter Sponsors 2019 Major League Fishing Events

Nine Skeeter/Yamaha Pros to Compete in 2019 MLF Bass Pro Tour

Skeeter Boats has announced that the company, as a leader in performance fishing boats, is set to become an Official Boat sponsor of the all-new 2019 Major League Fishing® (MLF) Bass Pro Tournaments and Bass Pro Championship. Nine professional anglers will run Skeeter boats during the 53 episodes airing on Discovery Channel, Sportsman Channel, CBS, and CBS Sports. All episodes are also available on-demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV).

“We are excited to be a part of this new professional bass tournament format,” said Jeff Stone, Senior Vice President, Skeeter Boats. “We wish our Skeeter pros the best of luck as they compete this season and we are proud to broaden our support of competitive fishing.”

Founded in 2011, MLF’s 80-angler Bass Pro Tour field is comprised of Bassmaster Classic champions, FLW Forrest Wood Cup winners, Anglers of the Year, and top tour performers in competitive bass fishing. The 2019 Bass Pro Tour season opened Jan. 29 in Kissimmee, Fla., and concludes with a championship event in August. Each Bass Pro Tour event will result in a two-hour television show that will air on Discovery Channel in the fourth quarter of 2019, and then repeat on Sportsman Channel in first and second quarters of 2020.

“The Skeeter brand is a favorite of many anglers, and we’re happy to have the company on board as an official boat sponsor,” said Jim Wilburn, President and CEO of Major League Fishing®. “It’s going to be a tremendous season. We look forward to great competition from the Skeeter pro anglers.”

About Major League Fishing®

Founded in 2011, Major League Fishing (MLF) brings the high-intensity sport of competitive bass fishing into America’s living rooms on World Fishing Network, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Discovery Channel, Sportsman Channel and on-demand on MyOutdoorTV (MOTV). The new Bass Pro Tour consists of eight events and a championship. MLF will also continue its popular Cup events and World Championship, all of which use the same entertaining and conservation-friendly catch, weigh and immediate-release format. For more information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com and follow MLF on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Also, for more information about MLF anglers, see Game & Fish magazine, the official publication of MLF.

About Skeeter Products, Inc.

Skeeter Products, Inc., a Yamaha boat company and leader of performance fishing boats, is proud to support America’s fishing consumer since 1948. Skeeter is the recipient of 18 consecutive NMMA® C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index awards, and its boats are certified to meet strict U.S. Coast Guard, NMMA, and American Boat & Yacht Council standards.

